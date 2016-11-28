Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell named SEC Player of the Week

South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell averaged 18.5 points eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in wins over No. 25 Michigan and No. 18 Syracuse last week to earn SEC Player of the Week Honors.
The Gamecocks debuted Monday at No. 20 in the AP poll.
The a 6-foot-5, 211-pound senior from Lancaster shot 61.1 percent from the floor, and connected on 3-of-6 attempts from 3-point range and 12-of-15 from the free throw line, including 9-of-10 from the line vs. Syracuse alone. He began the stretch with his seventh-career double-double, posting 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win vs. the Wolverines.
Thornwell followed with a strong outing against Syracuse at the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
