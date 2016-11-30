Watch ex-Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney go to the mat, the yoga mat

Yoga is often a good way to say flexible and avoid injury. Former South Carolina and current Houston Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney struggled with injuries his first two years.
Maybe there’s a connection, but considering those jeans, probably not.
Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) doing yoga at the Houston #Texans Teen Club pic.twitter.com/wzxUCbsDJi— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 29, 2016
On the field, Clowney has finally been healthy and made a solid impact. He’s started all 11 games, making 41 tackles with three sacks and nine run stuffs. That last number is tied for first in the league.
He’s also made several highlight tackles in the run game, showing the quickness that made him a top pick to blow up run plays.
He was a two-time All-American and 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year in his South Carolina career.
