Most national predictions have the South Carolina football team in the Birmingham Bowl, played Dec. 29 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. There is not a consensus, however, on USC’s opponent.
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner submitted a list of the Gamecocks’ top four preferred bowl destinations to the conference office, and now the team’s fans must sit back and wait to learn its postseason fate.
There was some scuttlebutt earlier this week that Charlotte’s Belk Bowl could be in play, but that game isn’t among those in the final projections.
USC finished Will Muschamp’s first season 6-6. It’ll learn its bowl fate Sunday afternoon.
A roundup of the final bowl projections for the Gamecocks:
▪ ESPN: Birmingham Bowl vs. South Florida
▪ CBS Sports: Independence Bowl vs. Wake Forest
▪ USA Today: Birmingham Bowl vs. Tulsa
▪ Fox Sports: Birmingham Bowl vs. Tulsa
▪ SEC Country: Birmingham Bowl vs. South Florida
▪ SB Nation: Birmingham Bowl vs. South Florida
<bullet> College Football News: Birmingham Bowl vs. Memphis
ESPN’s SEC bowl projections
▪ Alabama: CFP semifinals (Dec. 31) vs. Washington at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
▪ Arkansas: Belk Bowl (Dec. 29) vs. Virginia Tech
▪ Auburn: Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 2) vs. Oklahoma
▪ Florida: Outback Bowl (Jan. 2) vs. Nebraska
▪ Georgia: AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Dec. 30) vs. TCU
▪ Kentucky: TaxSlayer Bowl (Dec. 31) vs. Georgia Tech
▪ LSU: Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl (Dec. 31) vs. Louisville or Florida State
▪ Mississippi State: St. Petersburg Bowl (Dec. 26) vs. Miami (Ohio)
▪ South Carolina: Birmingham (Dec. 29) vs. South Florida
▪ Tennessee: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Dec. 30) vs. Minnesota
▪ Texas A&M: AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl (Dec. 28) vs. Kansas State
▪ Vanderbilt: Camping World Independence Bowl (Dec. 26) vs. Wake Forest
Comments