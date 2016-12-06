What bowl swag will the Gamecocks get in Birmingham?

With the arrival of bowl season comes the arrival of something else important.
Bowl game swag.
Each team gets something, and for the Birmingham Bowl, South Carolina’s football team will take home a relatively modest haul of gifts. Birmingham’s gift package is a gift suite, ESPN beanie, power charger and USB adapter and souvenir football.
The gift suite is an event where game participants get an order form and allowed to select a gift, or gifts, up to a value set by the bowl. The total value of what players can receive in the gift package is $550 per person.
Last year at this bowl, Auburn players told the Auburn-Opelika News the gifts they got from the suite included a “big stereo system,” a dart board and a bluetooth stereo.
At the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson’s players will get a Gift suite or PS4 game and accessory bundle, Ogio Throttle backpack, Fossil watch and a football.
Comments