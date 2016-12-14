Gamecocks add second DB commit of the day with Keisean Nixon

South Carolina’s football staff already got one defensive back commitment Wednesday morning. It didn’t take long to make it two.
Less than an hour after Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp fired off his first #SpursUp tweet of the day to indicate Kaleb Chalmers committed, he sent off another for Arizona Western College’s Keisean Nixon. Soon after several outlets, including 247Sports, reported it was him, Nixon posted a video on Twitter confirming his commitment.
"My boy is (Gamecock cornerback) Jamarcus King and we're going to take over the SEC with our secondary," Nixon said last month. "They say I can have an immediate impact at corner."
He had scheduled a signing ceremony for Saturday.
Nixon is a native of Compton, Calif. He and the Matadors played in the national championship game, falling to Garden City Junior College of Kansas 25-22, their only loss of the season. Nixon led the defense with five tackles. For the season he had 27 tackles with six interceptions and two sacks.
Nixon took an official visit to USC for the Western Carolina game and he was at Tennessee last weekend. He also took official visits to Colorado State, Iowa State and Oregon State.
He has three years to play three.
