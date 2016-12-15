Muschamp: JUCO signees Chalmers, Nixon ‘make us better’

The Gamecocks welcomed in a pair of new defensive backs Wednesday from the junior college ranks. A day later, coach Will Muschamp could talk about the new talent.
USC signed former Clemson player Kaleb Chalmers and Arizona Western Community College product Keisean Nixon. Both project to be corners, but there could be some flexibility there.
“Athletically, from a speed standpoint both run extremely well, both have really good ball skills down the field as far as playing and judging the ball,” Muschamp said. “Both can finish plays down the field.
“Both of them have shown to be solid tacklers on tape. The physicality of the game, they embrace. So in all areas, they make us better.”
Nixon (5-11, 195) made 30 tackles in 2015 with six interceptions and three sacks. The three-star prospect scored three touchdowns, two on kickoff returns, one on defense.
Chalmers (5-11, 185) redshirted for a season at Clemson and was then dismissed following an incident with a marijuana charge that was later dropped. He made 30 tackles in his lone season at Northwest Mississippi Community College, plus one sack, one interception and 13 pass breakups. He was a three-star out of junior college.
Those two will joins a secondary returning five key rotation players but losing much of its depth. By the end of the season, South Carolina was playing its top three corners nearly the entire game, with two safeties also playing most of the snaps.
The departures will be rotation safeties Chris Moody and Chaz Elder, and nickel Jordan Diggs, whose role decreased as the year went on. All told, there should be snaps and reserve roles for the taking.
“Those two guys will make our football team better going forward,” Muschamp said.
JUCO signees bios
Info released Thursday from South Carolina:
KALEB CHALMERS, defensive back; 5-11, 185
Greenwood, S.C. (Greenwood/Northwest Mississippi C.C.)
Spent the 2016 season at Northwest Mississippi C.C. in Senatobia… helped the Rangers to a 9-3 season and a No. 6 final ranking in the NJCAA… coached by Benjy Parker… earned a spot on the All-MACJC first team as a cornerback… recorded 30 tackles with one sack, one interception and 13 pass breakups... spent his true freshman season at Clemson where he was redshirted… played his high school ball for head coach Dan Pippin at Greenwood (S.C) High School, leading the Eagles to the state playoffs as a senior after logging a pair of state titles... was a three-time all-state selection... also earned all-district and all-region accolades… earned a spot on the Shrine Bowl squad following his senior season… had 80 tackles, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a junior... had 45 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore… will have three years to play three at South Carolina.
KEISEAN NIXON, defensive Back; 5-11, 195
Compton, Calif. (Salesian/Arizona Western)
Junior college transfer who spent the past two seasons at Arizona Western College in Yuma… played cornerback and was used as a kick returner by head coach Tom Minnick… the Matadors finished the 2016 season with an 11-1 record and ranked third in the final NJCAA rankings, with their only loss coming in the national championship game to Garden City (Kan.)… recorded 30 tackles with six interceptions, returning two for scores, and five pass breakups in 2016… averaged 42.0 yards on nine kickoff returns, with two touchdowns… was named the NJCAA Special Teams Player of the Week after logging 316 return yards, including back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns, against Mesa… collected 36 tackles with four five interceptions and four pass breakups as a freshman in 2015… rated a four-star prospect by ESPN… considered a four-star prospect, the fifth-best cornerback and the 23rd-best junior college player overall by Scout… a three-star talent who is ranked at the nation’s No. 47 overall junior college prospect and the No. 5 JUCO cornerback in the 247Sports Composite… will have three years to play two at South Carolina.
Comments