South Florida survives shootout, beats USC in OT

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message Pause

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally