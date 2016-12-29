South Florida survives shootout, beats USC in OT

South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel speaks after the Birmingham Bowl.
South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) celebrates a touchdown in front of a dejected South Carolina defense in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) breaks free for first down on a keeper in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) celebrates with South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) after a touchdown connection in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) walks off the field dejected after their loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores a touchdown in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) celebrates a touchdown catch in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores on a catch in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) stretches for extra yards as South Florida Bulls linebacker Auggie Sanchez (43) makes the tackle in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina heads onto the field for the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) stretches for extra yards in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley delivers a pass on the move in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in front of South Florida Bulls cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (23) in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina director of football operations Jamie Speronis talks with new South Florida head coach and former USC defensive coordinator Charlie Strong before the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina interim offensive line coach John Latina.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina kicker-punter Michael Almond at the Birmingham Bowl.
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) breaks free for first down on a keeper in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina captains for the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., were Marquavius Lewis, from left, TJ Holloman, Hayden Hurst and Perry Orth. December 29, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
Gerry Melendez
South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers escapes South Carolina defensive pressure in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores a touchdown in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel makes a catch in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
The Gamecocks celebrate a Deebo Samuel touchdown reception in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley runs for a gain in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
The South Florida sideline begins to celebrate as South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) watches the ball slip away from him after a fumble on the final play of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) gets emotional as the alma mater is played after their loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has some words for an official in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) goes airborne in front of South Florida Bulls punter Jonathan Hernandez (44) as he nearly scores on a punt return in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a pass for the two point conversion in the fourth quarter against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) tries to reach the end zone on a keeper in the fourth quarter as South Florida Bulls defensive tackle Bruce Hector (60) chases during the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) goes airborne in front of South Florida Bulls punter Jonathan Hernandez (44) as he nearly scores on a punt return in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) forces a fourth down as he stops South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a pass for the two point conversion in the fourth quarter against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) sits dejected after their loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) can't come up with a pass in the end zone during overtime against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
