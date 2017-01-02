Sindarius Thornwell reinstated

South Carolina leading scorer and rebounder Sindarius Thornwell will return for SEC play, the school announced on Monday. The Gamecocks tumbled from an 8-0 start and No. 16 ranking with Thornwell gone, but they get him back for the most important part of the season.
First up, the match Thornwell has been eyeing ever since March – at Georgia on Wednesday. It was Thornwell’s turnover and unthinking foul on the Bulldogs’ J.J. Frazier that handed Georgia an SEC tournament win last year, which became the final nail in USC’s NCAA tournament hopes. The Bulldogs, with Frazier playing a monstrous role in each, have won the last four games in the series.
The last time USC beat Georgia was Feb. 17, 2015, when Frazier sat out due to injury.
The State reported on Dec. 13 that Thornwell’s suspension would last six games and his absence from last week’s loss at Memphis was the sixth game. Martin said after that game he had to talk with athletics director Ray Tanner to get an update on Thornwell.
USC released the statement just before Martin held his usual Monday press conference.
“Sindarius has taken full responsibility for his mistake that led to his suspension,” Martin said in the statement. “He has worked hard over the course of the last few weeks and has done everything we’ve asked of him to make his way back to the court.”
Thornwell was allowed to practice and travel with the team during his suspension.
It’s not difficult to see how much USC has missed Thornwell, the Gamecocks’ most indispensable player. While P.J. Dozier exploded into the team’s most dangerous scorer, he had little help. Senior Duane Notice, a solid third option to score with Thornwell in the lineup, was elevated to second and drifted into a horrific shooting slump.
The Gamecocks’ defense also slipped, a lack of defensive rebounding costing USC the Clemson game. The formerly vicious perimeter guard play lost contain too many times, opening backdoor cut after backdoor cut.
