Gamecocks offer Las Vegas QB with Palmetto State ties

South Carolina has offered a quarterback who lives almost 2,200 miles away but has roots much closer to the Gamecocks’ campus.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson reported an offer from the Gamecocks on his Twitter page Wednesday. Thompson-Robinson (6-2, 195) plays for national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nev.
Thompson-Robinson is from Columbia originally and left the Palmetto State when he was 5, he said.
South Carolina has quarterback Jay Urich of Wren High (Piedmont, SC) committed for 2017. Thompson-Robinson is a four-star Class of 2018 prospect.
For the 2018 class, the Gamecocks under Will Muschamp have offered nine quarterbacks, including Thompson-Robinson. Five have already committed to other schools. Among USC’s top targets at QB for 2018 is in-state standout Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High.
MY HOME STATE! THANK YOU LORD FOR MY 20th SCHOLARSHIP OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA! The Real 'SC .. #GoGamecocks pic.twitter.com/y1xAkw4aE1— DTR. (@DoriansTweets) January 11, 2017
