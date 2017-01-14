Gamecock Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Gramling dies at 85

University of South Carolina Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Gramling died Friday at the age of 85, the Orangeburg Times & Democrat reports.
An Orangeburg native, Gramling played for the Gamecocks from 1951-53, becoming the school’s first quarterback to throw for more than 2,000 yards. His career yardage and touchdown totals were South Carolina records at the time. Gramling finished 150-of-329 for 2,007 yards and 18 TDs.
He never had a losing season. Gramling also boasted that his class never lost to Clemson – a claim only a few USC teams can make.
The State newspaper named Gramling No. 13 in its list of South Carolina’s all-time great quarterbacks.
After college, Gramling played most of the 1954 season in the Canadian Football League before being called into the Air Force. After two years of military service, he returned to Orangeburg and the family farm, a massive operation that has produced corn, soybeans, cotton and wheat.
He was married to Betty Lane Cherry Gramling, the former Miss USA and first runner-up in the 1956 Miss World pageant.
