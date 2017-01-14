Gamecocks’ defense manhandles Ole Miss in victory

Both coaches learned under Bob Huggins, who always thought you didn’t need offense if you had defense.
South Carolina didn’t and had much better Saturday night.
The Gamecocks crunched Ole Miss 67-56 to continue their best SEC start in two decades, again leaning on their suffocating D and getting enough points to get by. The Rebels, playing without leading scorer Deandre Burnett (high ankle sprain), managed a meager 47 points in their last game and had to follow it by playing the best defense in the conference. The Gamecocks (14-3, 4-0 SEC) didn’t light up the scoring columns but P.J. Dozier and Chris Silva each had 16 points to easily out-pace any of the Rebels’ usual stars.
Frank Martin and Andy Kennedy each cut their teeth under Huggins at Cincinnati, Martin following Huggins to Kansas State and then succeeding him as coach. They each felt their mentor would have been proud of the defense on Saturday.
The Gamecocks now embark on their most crucial week of the season. They host No. 23 Florida (5-0 SEC) Wednesday and travel to No. 6 Kentucky (5-0) Saturday.
A complete story will be posted shortly.
