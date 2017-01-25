Nasirildeen: Spurning Gamecocks ‘a really hard thing to do’

All-American defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen of Concord, N.C., shook up South Carolina’s recruiting class Sunday night when he announced a decommitment from the Gamecocks and a commitment to Florida State.
Nasirildeen committed to USC in August and held firm through the football season despite an official visit to FSU in late October. He left his USC official visit earlier this month with his commitment in place.
But last week’s in-home visit from Jimbo Fisher and recruiter Jay Graham, a former Concord star running back, moved him in the Seminoles’ direction.
“I just felt it was a better environment for me, and a better coach and a plan,” Nasirildeen said. “It’s the competitive nature every day. And the relationship with the coaches is a big part. I feel like I can earn some playing time depending on how my development goes and how much work I put in.”
Nasirildeen said he always had Florida State in the back of his mind, but the thought of going there didn’t crystallize until last week. And he said deciding not to go to USC was difficult and had nothing to do with anything that happened on his visit or anything between him and the coaches.
He denied a report suggesting that USC’s likely need for him to play right away was a turn-off.
“It’s a great program,” he said. “I never want to be a redshirt, I just want the chance to be developed. However long that takes for me is however long it takes.”
Nasirildeen said he sent a text to Will Muschamp on Sunday night informing him of his decision to switch to Florida State.
“It was a really hard thing to do because it’s not like something went wrong. Everything was going really good,” he said. “I just felt like I had a better opportunity at Florida State. It was a hard thing to do to tell those guys.”
