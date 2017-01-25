Coming to USC another step in Kaleb Chalmers’ comeback

In the coming year, South Carolina junior college signee Kaleb Chalmers will have to win over the Gamecocks coaching staff as he works toward finding a role in the secondary in 2017.
But he’s already won over defensive backs coach Jonathan Webster at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
“He was a joy to coach really,” said Webster, who worked with Chalmers through last season. “Extremely hard worker. Off the field, all of the kids kind of flocked to him as far as his personality. Down-to-earth guy. I know that his teammates just enjoyed being around him outside of football.
“I was very, very pleased with the way that he handled himself as far as in the classroom, on campus, whether that was with our campus teachers, or whether that was with our cafeteria staff, he carried himself very, very well.”
This isn’t always the case with kids who drop down to the junior college ranks from powerhouse schools. Many of them feel entitled, feel big-time, treat junior college as a lower level rather than a second chance.
That’s wasn’t Chalmers, who Webster said carried himself in a way where a visitor couldn’t tell if he was a former 3-star prospect or a hard-working walk-on.
Not that it was easy.
“What he want through, I know, was a very humbling but yet probably lonely experience for him,” said Kevin Addis, Chalmers’ position coach at Greenwood High School.
Chalmers landed in tiny Senatobia, Miss., less than an hour outside Memphis, after a marijuana arrest in early 2016. The defensive back had just finished up a redshirt season with a rising Clemson Tigers program. Dabo Swinney had talked about Chalmers as a potential contributor after All-American Mackensie Alexander went pro.
Instead, he was off packing to Mississippi, far from friends and home.
“A lot of kids could have given up on this dream and kind of let this situation get the best of him,” Addis said. “But he’s made a positive of it. He made a mistake, owned up to it. Went to junior college and worked his butt off.”
Webster said that started with a meeting with Chalmers’ parents, Anthony and Kim. They laid out that his arrest wasn’t part of a pattern, but a one-time mistake. Webster told him the only way to change perceptions about him was through action, and Chalmers did that.
On the field he picked off a pass, broke up 13 more and made 30 tackles for a 9-3 team. Webster estimates Chalmers was in press coverage about 70 percent of the time, but he can play in a range of defenses.
One thing that stood out was the attitude Chalmers brought in when they first starting working on technique, another early sign he didn’t think he was entitled to anything in Mississippi.
“He came in and was, ‘Coach, show me the way you want me to do it,’ “ Webster said. “ ‘And I’m going to do it the way you’re coaching me to do it.’ And he embraced it.”
He’ll have to embrace a new staff and a new way of doing things again this season, and he’ll be doing it close to home. Addis said the chance to play close to his people likely factored into his choice, though Webster said it appeared Ole Miss was in the discussion right down until the end.
Already on campus, it seems probable he ends up at corner at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, but those who have coached him said he’s got the skills to play safety. Much of that likely gets sorted out in the spring.
Addis had the fortune to coach multiple future NFL defensive backs in his time in Greenwood (former Gamecock, current Arizona Cardinal D.J. Swearinger and current Washington Redskin Josh Norman), and something stood out early with Chalmers.
“What he had was he’s just got those uncoachable intangibles,” Addis said. “Obviously kids that can play at that level have great feet and great hips and he had em. But what he had was really good ball skills, and that’s something that kids in the secondary that are physical and can run, they just don’t have ball skills. He’s of a wide receiver caliber playing in the secondary.”
He steps into a peculiar situation in Columbia. The Gamecocks return three established cornerbacks from 2016, but that was all the team had and they played almost every snap against true spread teams. Safety is less clear, with a starter and part-time starter returning, but most of the depth departing.
Chalmers projects to come in with a large group of defensive backs, but he’s also come back from a mistake that could derail a career and impressed those around him along the way.
Webster didn’t want to speak for the Gamecocks staff, but he was bullish on his former pupil’s prospects.
“I do believe that Kaleb is prepared to walk in and play right now,” Webster said. “Once he learns the system, once he learns the scheme.
“He’s got a skillset to earn a starting spot.”
