Brandon McIlwain focused on baseball, ready to compete

South Carolina outfielder Brandon McIlwain is probably one of the more popular baseball players you'll find with only 10 college at-bats on his record.
At least that's what one would take seeing the crowd of cameras and microphones that descended upon him when he spoke Friday morning.
McIlwain focused on the small things, competing, contributing to the team, just a little football in his first interview in a Gamecocks uniform. The two-sport athlete went through a full baseball season and started a fourth of a football season at quarterback before finally speaking publicly.
And he was all business.
"I'm out here to compete, and I want to play as good at I can every day," McIlwain said. "Continue to compete with the other guys out here. There's a lot of good talent. Obviously I want to be on the field. That's my goal this year, to play and contribute to the team as much as I can."
This year, McIlwain will focus on baseball in the spring, after being part of the team last year with football meetings and workouts still taking precedence. Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said football coach Will Muschamp wanted 100 percent of McIlwain's focus to be on baseball this spring.
Coming out of high school, McIlwain was considered a top-20 high school prospect and potential draft pick, but he enrolled early at USC, forgoing the MLB Draft. He played in eight games in 2016, going 1-for-10 with an RBI.
He'll have to do some catching up after missing fall workouts for football, but Holbrook spoke highly of his potential. On the football field, he threw for 600 yards, ran for 127 more.
