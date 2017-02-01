Confirmed South Carolina football signees

South Carolina closes on its 2017 football signing class on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s confirmed signees
▪ DL Javon Kinlaw (10:29 a.m.) 6-6, 330; Goose Creek/Jones County Junior College ... At Jones County, Kinlaw had 26 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in eight games.
▪ OL Dennis Daley (7:55 a.m.) 6-6, 309; Columbia/Georgia Military College ... Daley, originally from Ridge View High, will have three years to play two at USC.
▪ TE Will Register (7:55 a.m.) 6-4, 236; Chapin, SC ... First commitment of the class ... 24 catches for 251 yards in 2016 ... Shrine Bowl selection.
▪ LB Davonne Bowen (7:55 a.m.) 6-1, 224; Piedmont, SC ... 75 tackles ans six sacks as a senior ... Shrine Bowl selection.
▪ QB Jay Urich (7:55 a.m.) 6-4, 196; Piedmont, SC ... As a senior, completed 58.1 percent of his passes, going 183-for-315 for 2,055 yards. had 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, averaged 186.8 yards passing per game. ... Also rushed 183 times for 1,036 yards and 15 scores.
▪ DB Zay Brown (7:22 a.m.) 5-10, 197; Athens, Ga ... Brown can play corner and safety, expected to be a safety with the Gamecocks.
▪ WR Chad Terrell (7:19 a.m.) 6-3, 205; Dallas, Ga. ... 1,236 yards on 64 catches for North Paulding High last season, earning Player of the Year honors in his region. He scored 17 touchdowns.
▪ OL Eric Douglas (7:17 a.m.) 6-5, 297; Charlotte, NC ... South Carolina was first offer for longtime commit. ... Shrine Bowl selection.
▪ LB Damani Staley (7:08 a.m) 6-1, 205; Columbia ... Set Ridge View single season record with 29 sacks in 2016 after 21 in 2015 ... Son of USC great Duce Staley ... Shrine Bowl and The State’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
▪ WR Shi Smith (7:07 a.m.) 5-10, 181; Union, SC ... Shrine Bowl selection ... 47 catches for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior ... 4A Upper State Back of the Year.
ALREADY ENROLLED
▪ OL Summie Carlay (Laurens) 6-5, 275 ... Shrine Bowl selection. ... Earned a spot on the All-Region 2-5A team. ... Formerly played tight end but moved to offensive tackle as a junior.
▪ DB Kaleb Chalmers (Greenwood) 5-11, 185 ... Former Greenwood standout recorded 30 tackles with one sack, one interception and 13 pass breakups at Northwest Mississippi Community College ... Spent true freshman season at Clemson where he was redshirted.
▪ DB Jaylin Dickerson (Southern Pines, NC) 6-1, 180 ... Shrine Bowl selection ... 65 tackles, three passes broken up and two forced fumbles as a senior.
▪ WR OrTre Smith (Mount Pleasant) 6-4, 210 ... Caught 37 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns at wide receiver while totaling 29 tackles and an interception as the starting safety at Wando High before missing the remainder of the 2016 season with an ankle injury. ... 84 catches for 1,364 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. ... Mother, Tashia Greene, played volleyball at Clemson from 1989-90.
▪ DT M.J. Webb (Madison, Ga.) 6-3, 275 ... Georgia 3A Region 8 Player of the Year in 2016. ... 108 tackles as a senior, 20 for loss, to go with 19 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
