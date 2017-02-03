Gamecocks still in it with JUCO DB Mike Hughes

South Carolina, which has one scholarship remaining for the 2017 class, is not finished with JUCO All American cornerback Mike Hughes, and he’s not finished with the Gamecocks.
According to Garden City Community College (Kansas) coach Jeff Simms, Hughes did not sign Wednesday because he has not graduated. And whenever Hughes does graduate, Sims said, South Carolina wants him.
“They are going to wait however long it takes for him to graduate,” the coach said. “I’m sure they are going to sign him as he gets a little bit closer academically. He will get it done. The question is: When will he get it done? It could be as late as Christmas. He has to graduate. He hasn’t been here a year.
“It’s not that he’s not a good student, he’s a good student,” he said. “It’s the amount of work he has to get done. He has given me every impression that South Carolina is where he likes. It’s an SEC school that’s near his house (in North Carolina). There have been other schools that have contacted me and said that they would do every they could within the rules to get him, and he’s been unimpressed. He’s made me feel that that’s the place he wants to go and he hasn’t wavered at all.”
Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson recruited Hughes when they were at Florida, so they have had a relationship with him for years. Hughes started his career at North Carolina, where he played as a freshman in 2015. He transferred to Garden City and was a standout on a national championship team in 2016.
As a two-way player, he had 47 tackles with 2 interceptions on defense and 871 all purpose yards with 7 touchdowns. He was named the defensive player of the year in his conference.
“He’s a first round draft pick,” Sims said.
Hughes does not have any junior college eligibility left, so if it takes him until Christmas to graduate, he will not play this season for the Broncos. He will have three years to play two at the next level.
