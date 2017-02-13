Sindarius Thornwell named SEC Player of the Week

With everything he did in the past week, it would have been shocking if South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell didn’t take home the SEC weekly honor.
The Gamecocks’ senior wing was named SEC Player of the Week after scoring 44 points in a triple-overtime loss to Alabama and 28 in a tight win against Mississippi State.
Against the Crimson Tide, Thornwell also added 21 rebounds and played some center after USC’s starting big men fouled out. He was efficient in Starkville, needing only 15 shots to get his 28.
Thornwell, a 6-foot-5 swingman, has been one of the top players in the conference, leading the Gamecocks in points (19.8), rebounds (7.2), steals (2.2) per game, and comes in second in assists (2.8) and blocks (1.0).
