Gamecocks women a No. 2 seed in final NCAA Committee rankings

The South Carolina women’s basketball team has been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons.
After dropping a game at No. 1 UConn, Sunday’s upset loss at Missouri and Monday’s reveal of the final NCAA Committee top-16 rankings, the chances of continuing that streak appear tenuous.
The Gamecocks came in ranked No. 5, behind UConn, Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame. That would put the South Carolina as a No. 2 seed in Notre Dame’s region, likely in Stockton, Calif., as the top three seeds would be closer to other sites.
Beyond the Gamecocks and Mississippi State, the only other SEC team in the top 16 is Kentucky. Texas, Maryland and Oregon State round out the other 2-seeds.
USC will need to finish strong and need the Bulldogs to take an upset for a share of another SEC title. In the final week of the regular season, both teams fact third-place Kentucky, while South Carolina will face fourth-place Texas A&M and Miss. State has sixth-place Tennessee.
The Gamecocks’ best chance at improving its standing with the committee would likely be an SEC Tournament rematch with MSU and second win against the Bulldogs.
