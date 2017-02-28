South Carolina Gamecocks

February 28, 2017 9:38 AM

A’ja Wilson named SEC Player of the Year

By David Cloninger

South Carolina has gotten used to this consecutive thing.

Following their fourth straight regular-season championship, the Gamecocks had a fourth straight SEC Player of the Year chosen on Tuesday. Junior forward A’ja Wilson took the prize for the second straight year, which followed the two-year reign of Tiffany Mitchell.

No other school in the SEC ever had more than two straight Players of the Year. The Gamecocks have had 13 SEC superlatives since 2013, when they had two from 1992-12.

Wilson and senior center Alaina Coates were each named first-team All-SEC and to the SEC all-defensive team. Point guard Ty Harris was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Wilson has been named one of the SEC’s best in each of her three seasons at USC, taking home Freshman, Player (twice) and Defensive Player of the Year. She led the Gamecocks in scoring this year and was third in the SEC (17.4), while ranking ninth in rebounds (7.6) and third in blocks (2.2).

Coates was named first-team All-SEC after leading the league in rebounding (11.1) and tying for fourth in blocked shots (1.4). Like Wilson, she has been an all-SEC selection every year of her career.

Harris was named to the all-freshman team after taking over as starting point guard midway through the season. She averaged 3.1 assists per game.

Coach Dawn Staley was denied a fourth straight SEC Coach of the Year prize. Missouri’s Robin Pingeton, who took a team with 10 players to a surprising third-place finish, won.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-SEC

Ronni Williams, Florida

Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky

Makayla Epps, Kentucky

Victoria Vivians, Mississppi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouir

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee

SECOND-TEAM ALL-SEC

Katie Frerking, Auburn

Pachis Roberts, Georgia

Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

Morgan William, Mississippi State

Jaime Nared, Tennessee

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M

Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M

Danni Williams, Texas A&M

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Katie Frerking, Auburn

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

Dominique Dillingham, Mississippi State

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Ashley Knight, Alabama

Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Jailyn Mason, Arkansas

Delicia Washington, Florida

Amber Smith, Missouri

Ty Harris, South Carolina

Kayla Overbeck, Vanderbilt

Erin Whalen, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Robin Pingeton, Missouri

Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Delicia Washington, Florida / Amber Smith, Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: Raigyne Moncrief, LSU

6th Woman of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Katie Frerking, Auburn

South Carolina Gamecocks

