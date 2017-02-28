Gamecocks strike back to take down Appalachian State

South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook wanted to see an improved approach at the plate after USC’s weekend series with Wright State.
He got his wish Tuesday, as the Gamecocks struck out once and pounded out 10 hits in an 8-4 victory over Appalachian State.
South Carolina had four home runs in its first eight games entering Tuesday’s game, but hit three in eight innings against the Mountaineers. Chris Cullen hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Jacob Olson added a pair of solo shots.
With the win, No. 5 USC improves to 6-3 entering the weekend series with Palmetto State rival Clemson.
“We were much better,” Holbrook said. “I feel good about the win, feel good about some of the things we did offensively, feel good about some of the swings we had. It was a good win, good day for us. We’ll get ready to practice and get ready for a big weekend.”
Cullen’s blast came in his first at-bat. He wasn’t in the starting lineup on Saturday or Sunday after some early struggles. The sophomore catcher finished 2-for-4 after entering the game with two hits in 16 at-bats.
“I’m off to a little bit of a slow start, but it’s baseball. You can’t really dwell on it,” Cullen said. “Tonight was definitely a confidence booster. I felt good tonight. Hopefully it will continue.”
Trailing 3-0, the Mountaineers answered back with three runs in the top of the third inning. Matt Vernon hit a three-run homer off USC starter Graham Lawson. The junior college transfer from Spartanburg Methodist retired the first seven batters he faced before running into trouble.
Olson gave USC the lead back with a solo homer to lead off the fifth inning and Alex Destino’s sac fly later in the frame pushed USC’s lead to 5-3.
Olson homered again in the seventh and LT Tolbert added a pair of insurance runs with a single to right in the eighth.
Tolbert hit a grounder between first and second base with the infield drawn in to score Carlos Cortes and Christian Flint and give the Gamecocks a comfortable four-run lead.
“I just wanted to get it through them,” Tolbert said. “I was trying to lift it, but he kept everything down. He made a good pitch, but I just put the bat on the ball and got some good luck for it to roll through.”
Tolbert finished 3-for-4 with a run and a pair of RBIs after entering the day batting .222.
“I feel like I’ve been putting some good swings on it and not having the best of luck,” Tolbert said. “But to get some to fall today, it really helped my confidence, especially going into a big weekend and everything.”
Josh Reagan earned the win, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Tyler Johnson struck out five batters in two innings for his third save of the season.
“I think we’re feeling good about ourselves as we head into the weekend,” Holbrook said.
UP NEXT
The series against Clemson will begin in Clemson at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville, with the finale at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Founders Park in Columbia.
Appalachian State
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Grubbs 2b
4
1
1
0
0
2
Vernon ss
3
1
1
3
1
1
Leonard 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
Stroup lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Seagle c
4
1
2
1
0
1
Bauk rf
4
0
1
0
0
2
Zupcic cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Schmid dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
Curtis 2b
1
1
0
0
2
1
TOTALS
32
4
6
4
3
15
South Carolina
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Hopkins cf
4
1
0
0
0
1
Bride 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
MWilliams 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
Destino dh
1
1
0
1
2
0
Flint pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
Stokes ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
Cortes lf
4
1
0
0
0
0
Blair lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tolbert 2b
4
1
3
2
0
0
Cullen c
4
1
2
3
0
0
Olson rf
4
2
2
2
0
0
TOTALS
33
8
10
8
2
1
App. State
003
001
000
—
4
USC
030
020
12x
—
8
E—Vernon, Bauk. DP—App. State 1. LOB—App. State 4, South Carolina 4. 2B—Schmid. HR—Vernon, Seagle, Cullen, Olson (2). SB—Bauk, Curtis.
Appalachian St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Hampton, L 1-1
4 1/3
6
5
4
1
0
Helms
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Hardin
1 1/3
1
1
1
0
1
Young
1/3
2
2
1
1
0
Schaeffer
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
South Carolina
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lawson
3 1/3
4
3
3
1
3
Haswell
1 1/3
0
0
0
2
3
Reagan, W 1-0
2 1/3
1
1
1
0
4
Johnson, S 3
2
1
0
0
0
5
T—2:54. A—6,260.
