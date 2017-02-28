Saved by the seniors: Gamecocks slip past MSU

Seniors are supposed to make the biggest plays, especially on Senior Night.
Duane Notice remembered he was a senior just in time.
Notice canned a 3-pointer for a five-point advantage with 90 seconds to go after a brief Mississippi State lead on Tuesday and South Carolina held on for a 63-57 win, avoiding a catastrophic blow to their NCAA tournament resume and clinching a double-bye in the SEC tournament. USC will play on March 10 at a time to be determined.
Fellow senior Sindarius Thornwell led all scorers with 22 points.
