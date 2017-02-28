South Carolina Gamecocks

February 28, 2017 9:10 PM

Saved by the seniors: Gamecocks slip past MSU

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

Seniors are supposed to make the biggest plays, especially on Senior Night.

Duane Notice remembered he was a senior just in time.

Notice canned a 3-pointer for a five-point advantage with 90 seconds to go after a brief Mississippi State lead on Tuesday and South Carolina held on for a 63-57 win, avoiding a catastrophic blow to their NCAA tournament resume and clinching a double-bye in the SEC tournament. USC will play on March 10 at a time to be determined.

Fellow senior Sindarius Thornwell led all scorers with 22 points.

A complete story will be posted shortly.

South Carolina honors basketball seniors

South Carolina honors men's basketball seniors Justin McKie, Duane Notice and Sindarius Thornwell.

dmclemore@thestate.com

