Old rivalry: Park and Stanley battling to start on USC O-line

On Hwy. 501 in eastern South Carolina, just before North Carolina takes over, the Dillon-Latta high school football rivalry is a big deal.
D.J. Park and Donell Stanley lived it for four years, Park a standout offensive lineman at Dillon and Stanley the same at Latta, arch rivals throughout high school.
“Well, they’re rivals again,” Eric Wolford said.
With all due respect to Dillon vs. Latta, the competition is more high profile now. Wolford is South Carolina’s first-year offensive line coach, and he has pitted Park, a senior, and Stanley, a junior, against each other for South Carolina’s starting left guard position in 2017.
The competition currently is being waged at the Gamecocks spring practices, and Park is getting the first shot at the job, working with the starters in the first week. A four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2013, Park has started three games at South Carolina, and Wolford has stressed to him that time is running out.
“I’m sure he’s had a disappointing career thus far being a highly recruited guy,” Wolford said. “That’s a lot of weight bearing on you. I said, ‘We’ve got one shot at this thing, let’s get it right.’ ”
That process started with some humbling film review for Park.
“I told D.J. the other day, ‘What we see right here on this film, it’s not going to work. You’re better than that,’ and he agreed,” Wolford said. “That’s the great thing, he agrees. He has the physical tools. He’s got to play with a sense of urgency and play to the standard that we expect.”
Park and Stanley both look like offensive guards from central casting – Park at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, and Stanley at 6-4, 325. Also like Park, Stanley was a four-star prospect whose production has yet to rise to that potential. He has started one game, that being the season opener against Vanderbilt last year when he severely sprained his ankle on the first series and missed most of the rest of the season.
Park “is going to be pushed by Donnell Stanley. I’ve been encouraged by (Stanley),” Wolford said. “He’s another guy that is great in the classroom, a learner. I am going to be really interested to watch that because he wants the job. When you have some competition, you’re going to find out who your best guys are.”
Just like the old days.
