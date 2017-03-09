ESPN: Former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore set to join Super Bowl champs

Former Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore broke through with his first Pro Bowl trip this season at a Buffalo Bill.
After five years with the franchise, it appears he’s jumping to a division rival.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning Gilmore will sign with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Contracts cannot become official until Thursday afternoon.
Bills free agent CB Stephon Gilmore expects to sign with New England barring any final snags, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017
So Patriots expected to land top free-agent CB Stephon Gilmore.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Gilmore’s deal will eclipse $14 million a year.
Gilmore was an All-American in Columbia and a first-round draft pick. The Rock Hill product has 14 career interceptions and 226 tackles.
