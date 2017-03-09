South Carolina Gamecocks

March 9, 2017 10:40 AM

ESPN: Former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore set to join Super Bowl champs

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Former Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore broke through with his first Pro Bowl trip this season at a Buffalo Bill.

After five years with the franchise, it appears he’s jumping to a division rival.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning Gilmore will sign with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Contracts cannot become official until Thursday afternoon.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Gilmore’s deal will eclipse $14 million a year.

Gilmore was an All-American in Columbia and a first-round draft pick. The Rock Hill product has 14 career interceptions and 226 tackles.

Related content

South Carolina Gamecocks

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos