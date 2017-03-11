The long drought: Will USC’s NCAA winless streak end this year?

South Carolina appears to be in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2004. Naturally, as soon as the bid is announced, Gamecock fans will begin wondering if this is the year the streak will end.
USC hasn’t won a regular NCAA Tournament game since March 10, 1973. The Gamecocks went 2-1 in that tournament, beating Texas Tech before losing to a Memphis State team that made it to the national championship game. They then beat Southwestern Louisiana in a consolation game, which puts another illustration on the streak – USC last won when the tournament had consolation games (abolished in 1982).
The Gamecocks have gone 0-5 since, losing to Furman in 1974, NC State in 1989, infamous Coppin State in 1997, Richmond in 1998 and Memphis in 2004.
Where does USC’s history rank among the 351 teams in Division I? Well, four teams are transitioning to D-I and have thus never been eligible for the tournament (Abilene Christian, Grand Canyon, Incarnate Word, Massachusetts-Lowell). Another 41 have never gone to the NCAA Tournament, including four of the original teams when the NCAA was formed before the 1948-49 season (Army, The Citadel, St. Francis (N.Y.), William and Mary). Northwestern is one of the originals but should make its first tournament this year, while Northern Kentucky made it in its first year of being eligible and Jacksonville State is making its first appearance.
Among eligible Division I teams, 201 have won an NCAA Tournament game since South Carolina last did. The list:
Alabama
Albany
Alcorn State (Only lost by five to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown)
Arizona
Arizona State
Arkansas-Little Rock
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Only win came at the expense of Rock Hill’s own Winthrop)
Arkansas
Auburn
Austin Peay
Ball State (Nearly pulled off a shocker over eventual champ UNLV in ’90)
Baylor
Boston College (Dethroned defending champ North Carolina in ’94)
Bradley (Knocked off Kansas and Pitt in 2006)
Bucknell (Kansas vs. “B” teams – Bison beat the Jayhawks in ’05)
Butler (Back-to-back national runners-up)
BYU
Cal Poly (Mustangs beat Texas Southern to be 1.000 all-time in NCAAs)
Cal State Fullerton (Two wins without Kevin Costner’s influence)
California
Cal Santa Barbara (Not the Anteaters or Banana Slugs. Gauchos.)
Central Michigan
Charlotte (1977 Final Four)
Chattanooga
Cincinnati
Clemson (Tigers credited with ’97 Elite Eight after Minnesota was busted?)
Cleveland State (Beat Hoosiers in “A Season on the Brink”)
College of Charleston (John Kresse and Company knocked off Maryland)
Colorado
Colorado State
Connecticut
Coppin State (Lone win was over … hold on …)
Cornell
Creighton
Davidson (After Lefty left, Wildcats were winless until Steph Curry’s coronation)
Dayton
DePaul
Detroit (First win in ’77 was coached by a bald guy named Vitale)
Drexel
Duke
Eastern Michigan
East Tennessee State
Evansville (Purple. Aces.)
Florida Gulf Coast (Dunk City)
Florida
Florida A&M
Florida State
Fresno State
Furman (Like Coppin, Paladins have one win, guess the opponent)
George Mason (11th anniversary of a sizzling run to the Final Four)
George Washington
Georgetown
Georgia
Georgia State (Ron Hunter falling out of his seat)
Georgia Tech
Gonzaga
Green Bay
Hampton
Harvard (Crimson won two games after Lin-sanity passed)
Hawaii
Holy Cross
Houston
Idaho (A team named the Vandals deserved to win)
Idaho State (Beat UCLA)
Illinois
Illinois State
Indiana
Indiana State (Larry Bird and the Sycamores)
Iona
Iowa
Iowa State
James Madison
Kansas
Kansas State (Frank Martin won six tournament games there)
Kent State
Kentucky
LaSalle (Ramon Galloway, ex-Gamecock)
Louisiana-Lafayette
Lamar
Lehigh (Never be a Duke fan watching this game in a Kentucky pressbox)
Long Beach State (Last win came same day as USC’s last win)
Louisiana Tech
Louisville
Loyola-Chicago
Loyola Marymount (In memory of Hank Gathers)
LSU
Manhattan
Marquette (Holy mackerel!)
Maryland
Massachusetts (Yes, some wins are still in place despite the vacated Final Four)
Memphis (See above)
Mercer (At least I wasn’t in a Kentucky pressbox)
Miami
Miami (Ohio) (Wally World)
Michigan
Michigan State
Middle Tennessee
Milwaukee (Algonquin for “The Good Land”)
Minnesota
Mississippi State
Missouri
Missouri State (Formerly Southwest Missouri State, Bears ran to the 16 in ’99)
Montana
Morehead State
Mount St. Mary’s
Murray State (USC fans still shudder over the name Steve Newton)
North Carolina A&T
Navy (The Admiral)
Nevada
New Mexico
New Mexico State
New Orleans (Privateers)
Niagara
Norfolk State (Beat a 30-win Missouri team in its only appearance)
North Carolina
North Carolina-Asheville
North Carolina-Wilmington
NC State (Survive and Advance)
North Dakota State
Northeastern
Northern Iowa (Not just Kurt Warner’s school)
Northwestern State
Notre Dame
Oakland
Ohio
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Old Dominion
Ole Miss (“Valpo” is still a dirty word in Oxford)
Oral Roberts
Oregon
Oregon State
Pacific
Penn (1979 Final Four)
Penn State
Pepperdine
Pitt
Princeton (Loss to Georgetown created NCAA Tournament as we know it)
Providence (Point guard Billy Donovan, coach Rick Pitino, 1987 Final Four)
Purdue
Rhode Island
Richmond
Robert Morris
Rutgers
St. Joseph’s (Jameer Nelson)
St. Louis
San Diego
San Diego State
San Francisco (Bill Russell and the Dons)
Santa Clara (The Canadian Coif. And Kurt Rambis!)
Seton Hall
Siena
SMU
South Alabama
South Florida
Southern Cal
Southern Illinois (Salukis)
Southern
St. John’s
St. Mary’s
Stanford
Stephen F. Austin (Brad Underwood and Mike Boynton)
Syracuse
TCU
Temple
Tennessee (Cuonzo doesn’t look so bad now, does he?)
Texas
Texas A&M
Texas-San Antonio
Texas Tech (The last team South Carolina beat, in a non-consolation)
Toledo
Tulane
Tulsa
UAB
UCLA (Whole lot of banners)
UNLV
Utah
Utah State
UTEP
Valparaiso (Bryce Drew, now appearing at school below)
Vanderbilt
VCU (Havoc)
Vermont
Villanova (Columbia native Kris Jenkins hit the final shot of last year)
Virginia (Ralph Sampson to Tony Bennett)
Virginia Tech
VMI
Wake Forest (Davey O)
Washington
Washington State
Weber State (Harold “The Show” Arceneaux)
West Virginia
Western Kentucky (A Sweet 16 run got Darrin Horn to USC)
Western Michigan
Wichita State (From X-Man to Marshall, S.C. natives have done well there)
Winthrop (Greggggggggggggggggggggggggggg)
Wisconsin
Wyoming (Fennis Dembo)
Xavier
Yale
