Before USC gets down to business, it’s time to dance

The South Carolina women’s basketball team is in Dallas for their Final Four game against Stanford on Friday. Here’s what they were up to Wednesday night.
Uh-oh now the 1st head coach to join the party. @dawnstaley got the moooooves pic.twitter.com/Ggca8xwOGG— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 30, 2017
@GamecockWBB my girls know how to PARTAY!!! Turnt up in the D! #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/U2cPzy8jLL— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 30, 2017
No BULL @GamecockWBB staff is riding high in Dallas. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/LfoLuiYKYR— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 29, 2017
My CREW @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/7WeDNE5R0X— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 30, 2017
My babies @GamecockWBB in Dallas! #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/VKNCnNQ0nu— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 30, 2017
