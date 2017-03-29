Gamecocks undertaking massive special teams rebuild

Even South Carolina special teams coach Coleman Hutzler had to admit, the rebuild he has on the specialist fronts ranks among the biggest in his career.
“It’s one of them, for sure,” Hutzler said. “Losing those three seniors last year is tough to do. But real excited about the young guys we’ve got.”
Those seniors departing are Elliott Fry, the program’s all-time leading scorer, punter Sean Kelly, who was a difference-maker on the field position front, and the steady snapping of Drew Williams. That’s a lot of experience in the operation of punting and kicking walking out the door.
In the early going, it seems Alex Woznick has the inside track to replace Fry. Michael Almond got the nod in the bowl game last year when Kelly was out, but Joseph Charlton, an A.C. Flora product, could also be an option.
At the midpoint of spring practice, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he needs more from the kickers going forward.
One of the best tools in sorting those players out is a rigorous system of charting and tracking different facets of kicks. A big selling point, easily resetting with turnover.
“The way I’ve always done it, even with returning starters and all that is, we chart based on what “season” we’re in,” Hutzler said. “Spring ball is a season we’ll chart. Fall camp is its own individual season we’re going to chart. And, obviously, into the season we’re charting through practice and all that kind of stuff. So that’s how I’ve done it. It’s a great way at the end of the spring to say, ‘Hey, here’s where we’re at.’ ”
Almond said he likes that approach, as it allows for daily check-ins and chances to focus on different areas.
“We get hangtimes, distances, that kind of stuff,” Almond said. “Everyone’s punts and field goals, all that. So we kind of keep a good record. We keep Excel and have all the averages and stuff. So we can kind of track our progress if we want better averages, bring our (operation) time down.”
He’s been filling a range of roles in practice, not only handling punting work, but also doing kickoffs and being the No. 2 field goal kicker behind Woznick. He said it has at times been physically taxing, so at times he’s limited his reps.
Hutzler said at the start of spring snapper would take some sorting through, and while Almond and Woznick had more attention coming in, at least one other player would have his chances in spring.
“Joseph Charlton is going to get plenty of opportunity,” Hutzler said. “He’s got a ton of ability. He’s got to put it all together for us. He’s a guy that should be our starting kickoff guy come next fall.
“But they’re all going to compete. They’re all going to push each other.”
