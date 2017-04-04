Davis, Gray declare for WNBA Draft

The South Carolina women’s team has joined the one-and-done movement.
Guards Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray have declared for the WNBA Draft, coach Dawn Staley confirmed on Tuesday. While each can change their minds by Saturday and return to USC as long as they have not hired agents – each had only a 24-hour window to declare after winning the national championship Sunday – it doesn’t appear likely that either will, according to sources close to the situation.
“They have entered the draft,” Staley said Tuesday. “They both have aspirations to play pro, and we’re happy that we gave them a platform to raise their stock in the draft. And they felt like this is probably the best time for them to go.”
The draft is April 13.
Each was eligible to declare by meeting the WNBA’s criteria. The league says that any potential early entrant must turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft.
Gray turned 22 on Jan. 12 while Davis did during the NCAA Tournament on March 15.
Both played only their junior seasons at USC. They sat out the 2015-16 season after transferring -- Gray from North Carolina and Davis from Georgia Tech.
Each played a vital role on the national championship squad, Gray and Davis starting all but one game as USC went 33-4 with another SEC regular-season and tournament title. Gray was the second-leading scorer with 13.2 points and third with 5.0 rebounds, while Davis averaged 12.7 and 3.9.
“The timing was just perfect,” Gray told The Macon Telegraph. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the WNBA. To have the opportunity to be eligible for the draft, I couldn’t turn that down.
“Coach Staley was supportive of my decision. She’s more than a coach. She’s a person you can come talk to about anything. She didn’t try to talk me out of anything.”
It’s a severe blow to the returning team, which will lose a lot of leadership considering seniors Alaina Coates and Tiffany Davis also are leaving. But the Gamecocks will return SEC Player of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player A’ja Wilson, who led the team with 17.9 points per game.
“Allisha and Kaela both brought great minutes for us, great buckets for us,” Wilson said. “They’re living out their dream. Their goal is a national championship. I mean, who wouldn’t want to leave on that? I mean, hey, if I could, I would.”
Wilson turns 21 on Aug. 2 and is ineligible for early entry.
The Gamecocks are down to seven returning players for next season, with a four-woman recruiting class on the way. Staley could add a few immediate fill-ins for next season.
“You try to go and maybe get some fifth-year people, some JUCOs, but we certainly got some fillers out there,” she said.
