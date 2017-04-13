Alaina Coates taken second in WNBA Draft

South Carolina women’s basketball center Alaina Coates was taken second in the WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. She became the highest pick in Gamecocks history.
Congrats @GamecockWBB own @Aye_itslaylay on being the 2nd pick of the @WNBA draft!! #dreamscometrue pic.twitter.com/3yxW08Vchz— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 13, 2017
The 6-foot-4 Dutch Fork High School product got an honorable mention All-American nod from the Associated Press as a senior. That’s despite an ankle injury that cost her almost all of the Gamecocks’ SEC tournament and national championship run.
She earned All-SEC honors all four years of her career. As a senior, she averaged 12.9 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. For her career, she averaged 12.1 points and 9.25 rebounds, playing on four teams that earned No. 1 NCAA Tournament seeds and advanced to at least the Sweet 16.
