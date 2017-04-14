Watch Jake Bentley drop a dime of a pass

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will be relied on for his accurate arm targeting receivers next year.
During a workout this week, he showed of his skill hitting a target just because he could.
The football team’s official account posted a video of Bentley uncorking a pass from just inside the 40-yard line of the Gamecocks’ practice facility. Someone yells “first try” as the ball sails through the air, finding its target as it bounces off the crossbar of the goal posts.
And Bentley could preen a little bit.
We knew @JakeBentley19 had an arm, but this is ridiculous! #FirstTry pic.twitter.com/u4CvOtuWuB— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) April 13, 2017
