Report: PJ Dozier will stay in NBA Draft

South Carolina sophomore guard P.J. Dozier will stay in the NBA Draft and hire an agent, according to a report Monday morning by Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski.

The decision means Dozier would give up his final two years of eligibility with the Gamecocks. Citing sources, Wojnarowski reported that Dozier “made the decision to sign with an agent and fully commit to a professional career over the weekend.”

Dozier is projected as a second-round draft pick, according to the Yahoo report.

He joined at least 90 other underclassmen to go through the pre-draft process. Players who don’t sign with an agent have until May 24 to decide if they want to return to school.

Dozier last week admitted thinking about the chance to be an NBA player stirred something within him: “Saying that alone gets me excited,” he said.

As a 6-foot-6 point guard, he’s got next-level size and length. But he also shot 28.5 percent from beyond the arc and 59.7 percent from the free throw line.

Dozier (13.9 points per game) was the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer on the season behind senior Sindarius Thornwell. He felt the Gamecocks’ run to the Final Four helped him toward the decision to test the draft waters. He shot 50.8 percent and averaged 15.6 points in those five games.