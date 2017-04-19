South Carolina Gamecocks

April 19, 2017 9:44 PM

Red Hot Chili Peppers give shoutout to Sindarius Thornwell, Staley’s Gamecocks

Sindarius Thornwell’s legend grew bigger Wednesday in the house he helped build.

The Gamecock great received a shoutout Wednesday night at the start of the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. The band later congratulated Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks on their national championship.

Thornwell averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals for a Gamecocks team that went 26-11 and made the first Final Four in program history. He became the first South Carolina player to claim the conference’s top individual honor.

Thornwell is leaving this week for Chicago to train ahead of the NBA Draft Combine, which begins May 9.

