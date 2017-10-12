Pitcher making unusual jump, enrolling early with Gamecocks

South Carolina baseball is getting some unexpected help on the mound for this upcoming season.
Northwestern High pitcher John Gilreath announced on twitter Thursday evening that he will be enrolling at USC in January and will pitch for the Gamecocks this spring.
Gilreath was previously committed to USC for the class of 2018, but he has decided to forgo his final season of high school baseball and instead will pitch for the Gamecocks.
“I have made the decision to enroll early at the University of South Carolina to begin my college baseball career this season,” Gilreath said on twitter. “I would like to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Go Gamecocks!”
The lefty finished 11-0 last season at Northwestern with a 1.33 ERA. He struck out 81 batters in 74 innings and was named the Rock Hill Herald’s baseball player of the year after leading the Trojans to a state title.
Gilreath’s addition should help a South Carolina pitching staff that lost two weekend starters and its top five bullpen arms from last season.
The Gamecocks must replace nearly 70 percent of their innings from last 2016, and USC does not return a lefty that appeared in a game last season.
Ready for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/alcrsu00uF— John Gilreath (@jgilreath9) October 12, 2017
