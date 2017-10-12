More Videos

Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

Pause
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:43

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown 1:53

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Candidate for Rock Hill mayor focuses on affordable housing, jobs 3:54

Candidate for Rock Hill mayor focuses on affordable housing, jobs

Rock Hill candidate says downtown development will lead to city's growth 3:53

Rock Hill candidate says downtown development will lead to city's growth

  • John Gilreath ready to play for Mark Kingston

    Future Gamecocks pitcher John Gilreath is ready to play for Mark Kingston at South Carolina.

Future Gamecocks pitcher John Gilreath is ready to play for Mark Kingston at South Carolina. mconnolly@thestate.com
Future Gamecocks pitcher John Gilreath is ready to play for Mark Kingston at South Carolina. mconnolly@thestate.com

South Carolina Gamecocks

Pitcher making unusual jump, enrolling early with Gamecocks

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 5:18 PM

South Carolina baseball is getting some unexpected help on the mound for this upcoming season.

Northwestern High pitcher John Gilreath announced on twitter Thursday evening that he will be enrolling at USC in January and will pitch for the Gamecocks this spring.

Gilreath was previously committed to USC for the class of 2018, but he has decided to forgo his final season of high school baseball and instead will pitch for the Gamecocks.

“I have made the decision to enroll early at the University of South Carolina to begin my college baseball career this season,” Gilreath said on twitter. “I would like to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Go Gamecocks!”

The lefty finished 11-0 last season at Northwestern with a 1.33 ERA. He struck out 81 batters in 74 innings and was named the Rock Hill Herald’s baseball player of the year after leading the Trojans to a state title.

Gilreath’s addition should help a South Carolina pitching staff that lost two weekend starters and its top five bullpen arms from last season.

The Gamecocks must replace nearly 70 percent of their innings from last 2016, and USC does not return a lefty that appeared in a game last season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

Pause
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:43

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:04

4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown 1:53

Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Candidate for Rock Hill mayor focuses on affordable housing, jobs 3:54

Candidate for Rock Hill mayor focuses on affordable housing, jobs

Rock Hill candidate says downtown development will lead to city's growth 3:53

Rock Hill candidate says downtown development will lead to city's growth

  • Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp addressed with his team the NFL’s national anthem protests.

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'

View More Video