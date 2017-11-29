More Videos

  • Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media

    South Carolina football's Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media

South Carolina football's Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media
South Carolina football's Will Muschamp appreciates Justin King's impact on Gamecocks social media bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina Gamecocks

Move over, Clemson: Gamecocks take over top spot for social media prowess

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 12:33 PM

Justin King and his team’s savvy video and social media work this season at South Carolina has not gone unnoticed.

Athlon Sports ranked the Gamecocks’ football Twitter account No. 1 in the country. The in-state rival Clemson, already a renowned player on social media, finished second on the list.

Athlon called the Gamecocks at No. 1 a no-brainer.

“South Carolina has really stepped up in the social department this season,” the publication wrote. “They’ve got animation, personality and a new voice that will only continue to be one of the leading forces for years to come.”

Athlon included Georgia and Auburn in its Top 10 rankings, with Alabama finding a spot on among the 5 Worst College Football Twitter Accounts.

King became USC’s associate athletics director for new and creative media in February. He was charged with growing the Gamecocks’ identity in social media and digital space.

Mission accomplished.

King tweeted Wednesday of the Athlon recognition: “Great example of what happens when you have 100% support from coaches (@CoachWMuschamp), administration (@RayTannerSC) and are allowed to go out and gather the best team possible. We’re just getting warmed up.”

Coach Will Muschamp credited King with having a good imagination.

“It’s all about those videos that captivate you a little bit,” coach Will Muschamp said of King’s impact at USC.

Some examples of the team’s most recent video work:

