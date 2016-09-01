Gamecocks win a thriller to start Muschamp era

3:07 Preview: South Carolina opens 2016 season at Vanderbilt Pause

1:32 Will Muschamp: Two Gamecocks QBs will play against Vanderbilt

0:33 Bobby Bentley: 'I'm living the dream' as a USC coach

3:08 Movie clip: Marcus Lattimore has a role in upcoming film

0:56 Spurrier sells condo to Muschamp: what it looks like and how we found out

1:21 Gamecocks commit Jake Bentley and his family of quarterbacks

1:05 VIDEO: New Gamecocks contribute on Opening Day

1:31 VIDEO: Jeff Dillman embraces opportunity to work for Gamecocks

2:46 VIDEO: Coaches, players discuss John Calipari ejection

3:28 VIDEO: Dawn Staley after win over Kentucky

2:52 VIDEO: Will Muschamp reaction to his first USC signing class