Gamecocks win a thriller to start Muschamp era

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps the Gamecocks' win over Vanderbilt.
dmclemore@thestate.com
Talking wind, judgment and kicking with University of South Carolina kicker, Elliot Fry. Fry kicked a 55-yard game winner to seal the deal against Vanderbilt during the first game of the Gamecock's 2016 season Saturday night.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates after team win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chaz Elder (17) brings down Vanderbilt Commodores running back Khari Blasingame (23) in the first half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) delivers a pass in the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates after their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chaz Elder (17) brings down Vanderbilt Commodores running back Khari Blasingame (23) in the first half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) delivers a pass in the second quarter against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Marquavius Lewis (8) and linebacker T.J. Holloman (11) force a fourth down as they bring down Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Wade Freebeck (12) in the first half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) delivers a pass in the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) fumbles in the second quarter against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) reacts to a lost fumble in the second quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp watches a goal line stand against Vanderbilt in the first half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp watches from the sideline in the first half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ralph Webb (7) is swarmed by the Gamecock defense in the first quarter of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has some words with an official in the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) looks for room to run after a catch in the first half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) delivers a pass in the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back D.J. Smith (24) brings down Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) in the first half of their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Moody (6) reacts to a defensive stop in the first half of their game at against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Cory Helms on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolnia defensive tackles Kelsey Griffin and Taylor Stallorth take the field on Thursday night at Vanderbilt Stadium. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Jamarcus King attempts to make a tackle on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Brandon McIlwain runs the ball on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bryson Allen-Williams and Jamarcus King make a tackle on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Darius English reaches for Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb on Thursday night at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Jonathan Walton tackles Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb on Thursday night at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Keir Thomas attempts to make a tackle on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina captains against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., were TJ Holloman, Taylor Stallworth, Cory Helms and Perry Orth. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Perry Orth throws the ball on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolnia defensive tackles Kelsey Griffin and Taylor Stallorth take the field on Thursday night at Vanderbilt Stadium. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
Will Muschamp makes his coaching debut for the Gamecocks on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina's Bryan Edwards records a catch on Thursday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. September 1, 2016
Dwayne McLemore
dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates with Ray Tanner after their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina celebrates their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth (10) celebrates after their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina players celebrate their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina players celebrate their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) hits the game winning field goal against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) hits the game winning field goal against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) dives to score a touchdown in the second half against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth (10) celebrates after their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) celebrates after their win over Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN, Thursday, September 1, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Comments