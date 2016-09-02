Will Muschamp recaps 'gutsy' Gamecocks win over Vanderbilt

Former South Carolina superstar running back Marcus Lattimore will play himself as a pastor in “Faiths Song,” a Christian movie set for release this fall and shot a locations throughout the state. (Clip from Northface Christian Films)
Jane Dail explains how she found out former University of South Carolina Head football coach Steve Spurrier sold a condo to Will Muschamp for $130,000. The condo is Carolina Walk, and it is across from Williams-Brice Stadium.
University of South Carolina quarterback commit Jake Bentley has five quarterbacks in his family. Here, he talks about growing up in a family of football players and how the sport has brought them together.