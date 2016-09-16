York Prep hires Cookie Massey to coach baseball team

York Prep Academy has hired former Northwestern High athletic standout Cookie Massey as its new baseball coach.
Massey was a three-sport start for the Trojans in the late 1980s before playing football and baseball at the University of North Carolina. Massey played two years of baseball for the Tar Heels, earning All-ACC honors. He ranked third all-time in home runs at UNC.
Since 1998 Massey has served as a youth football and baseball coach in the Rock Hill area. York Prep’s recently hired athletic director Frank Hamrick was delighted to add Massey to his coaching staff.
“Cookie Massey is not only one of the best baseball players and athletes Rock Hill has ever produced, but he is also one of the finest human beings I've met,” Hamrick said in a release from the school. “York Prep is thrilled to have him leading our baseball program. I'm anticipating great things in our future. Cookie understands what it means to play high level baseball and I believe he has the tools and skills to build a high level program.”
