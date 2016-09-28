High school roundup: Rock Hill tops Northwestern 3-1 in volleyball

Volleyball
Rock Hill 3, Northwestern 1: Rock Hill took a 2-0 lead and defeated Northwestern in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday night.
The win improved Rock Hill to 3-1 in region play. The Bearcats moved into a tie for first place in the region with Nation Ford. The loss dropped Northwestern to 2-2 in the region.
Scores: 25-22, 25-22, 25-27, 25-10
JV volleyball
Rock Hill 2, Northwestern 1
Nation Ford 2, Fort Mill 1
Girls’ tennis
Ridge View 4, South Pointe 2: Ridge View won three singles matches and one doubles match to top South Pointe in a Region 3-4A contest at Ridge View Tuesday.
The loss dropped South Pointe to 4-1 in region play.
Singles
No. 1 - Elle Gilleland (SP) def. Anika Kelley 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 - Josie Dibrell (SP) def. Aliyahh Kelley 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 - Daniella Kucherina (RV) def. Anna Carter 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; No. 4 - Yana Udani (RV) def. Sadie Dibrell 6-3, 6-3; No. 5 - Savannah Talledo (RV) def. Isabella Dunn 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 2 - Safia Navarro/OgechiNtiasugne (RV) def. Darcy Roberts/Maggie Pack 6-3, 6-2.
Rock Hill 6, Nation Ford 0: Rock Hill won every match and defeated Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday.
Rock Hill improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in region play.
LATE MONDAY
Volleyball
Forestview 3, Clover 1: Forestview came from behind to defeat Clover in a non-region match at Clover Monday.
Scores: 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
York 3, Lancaster 0: York blanked Lancaster in a Region 3-4A match Monday at Lancaster.
York improved to 4-1 in the region.
Scores: 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
JV volleyball
Clover 2, Forestview 1
York 2, Lancaster 0
Girls’ golf
Fort Mill 180, Rock Hill 214: Fort Mill defeated Rock Hill by 34 strokes in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Golf Club Monday.
Fort Mill - Smith 40, VanZanten 44, Babinchak 46, Majcina 50.
Rock Hill - Warner 42, Perry 48, Klipa 59, Kirell 65.
