Fort Mill Yellow Jackets clean up at Region Swim Meet

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets capped off the regular season with a dominating performance in the Region 4-5A Swim Meet at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center Saturday.
Fort Mill won both the girls’ and boys’ divisions. Saturday’s performance followed a regular season which saw the Yellow Jackets win every region dual meet in both divisions. It marked the eighth year in a row that Fort Mill has won both regular-season swimming titles.
Fort Mill won seven of eight individual events in the girls’ division as well as all three of the relays. Jenna Pehowski, Erynn Black and Aubrey Chandler each won two individual events for Fort Mill, while Sara Green won one.
The Yellow Jackets won five of eight individual events in the boys’ division and two of three relays. Ben Fenwick and Owen Corkery each won two individual events for Fort Mill, while Adam Springs won one.
“We have a strong overall program,” said head coach Cindy Van Buskirk. “I was really pleased with the way both of our teams performed today.”
Fort Mill did well in both divisions last year in the state meet, and Van Buskirk is looking forward to another good showing on Friday in Columbia.
“Our girls team was second last year, and I really think we have a good chance to win it all,” said Van Buskirk. “We have finished second in the girls’ division four of the last five years.”
The Fort Mill boys were sixth in the State Meet last year, and Van Buskirk is looking for a top five finish this time.
“We have a very strong team team this year,” added Van Buskirk. “I am hoping that we can step it up on Friday. I thought at the beginning of the year that it was going to be a building year, but we have really done well.”
GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES
1. Fort Mill 445, 2. Nation Ford 219, 3. Clover 169, 4. Northwestern 58, 5. Rock Hill 53.
GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Medley Relay - 1. Fort Mill A (Erynn Black, Sara Greene, Shelbey Fuller, Kylie Namowicz) 1:52.94, 2. Fort Mill B (Anna Constantine, Skylar Bernesser, Ellison Starnes, Julia Herron) 1:57.62, 3. Nation Ford (Emily Lehman, Rielly Lavery, Emily Madsen, Abbey Thoden) 1:58.61; 200 Free - 1. Jenna Pehowski (FM) 1:59.88, 2. Audrey Hines (C) 2:03.87, 3. Anna Constantine (FM) 2:03.94; 200 IM - 1. Erynn Black (FM) 2:15.87, 2. Skyler Bernesser (FM) 2:20.05, 3. Rielly Lavery (NF) 2:20.71; 50 Free - 1. Aubrey Chandler (FM) 24.99, 2. Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 25.75, 3. Abbey Thoden (NF) 26.52; 100 Fly - 1. Anna Ashley (C) 1:00.07, 2. Emily Lehman (NF) 1:01.29, 3. Ellison Starnes (FM) 1:01.57; 100 Free - Aubrey Chandler (FM) 54.67, 2. Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 56.27, 3. Tori Morgan (NF) 56.80; 500 Free - 1. Jenna Pehowski (FM) 5:20.98, 2. Emily Lehman (NF) 5:24.45, 3. Kylie Namowicz (FM) 5:35.61; 200 Free Relay - 1. Fort Mill (Sara Greene, Shelbey Fuller, Jenna Pehowski, Aubrey Chandler) 1:43.57, 2. Nation Ford (Emily Lehman, Rielly Lavery, Emily Madsen, Abbey Thoden) 1:45.96, 3. Clover (Amina Jacic, Kylie Entrikin, Anna Ashley, Audrey Hines) 1:46.06; 100 Back - 1. Erynn Black (FM) 58.59, 2. Anna Ashley (C) 59.26, 3. Anna Constantine (FM) 1:01.82; 100 Breast - 1. Sara Green (FM) 1:08.90, 2. Shelbey Fuller (FM) 1:11.74, 3. Rielly Laverty (NF) 1:12.18; 400 Free Relay - 1. Fort Mill A (Erynn Black, Kylie Namowicz, Jenna Pehowski, Aubrey Chandler) 3:46.85, 2. Fort Mill B (Julia Herron, Brighid Biehl, Anna Constantine, Elizabeth Scales) 3:55.71, 3. Nation Ford (Ava Padgett, Shelby Anderson, Elizabeth Ford, Tori Morgan) 4:11.56.
BOYS’ TEAM SCORES
1. Fort Mill 403, 2. Nation Ford 221, 3. Northwestern 157, 4. Clover 106, Rock Hill 54.
BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Medley Relay - 1. Nation Ford (Ryan Williams, Tanner Debus, Daniel Martin, Davis Rodriquez) 1:42.46, 2. Northwestern (Ethan Barkley, Caleb Martin, Dahyier Alston, Hayes Kimble) 1:46.85, 3. Fort Mill (Alex Fenwick, Aidan Kelly, Alan Gavilan, Jake Bohland) 1:49.47; 200 Free - 1. Owen Corkery (FM) 1:50.82, 2. Drew Fey (FM) 2:06.20, 3. Bennett Whitcomb (N) 2:08.38; 200 IM - 1. Ben Fenwick (FM) 1:53.83, 2. Ryan Williams (NF) 1:58.21, 3. Daniel Martin (NF) 2:06.04; 50 Free - 1. Ethan Barkley (N) 22.77, 2. Adam Springs (FM) 23.05, 3. Davis Rodriquez (NF) 23.38; 100 Fly - 1. Tanner Debus (NF) 55.15, 2. C. J. Davis (RH) 56.17, 3. Garrett McCord (C) 57.18; 100 Free - 1. Adam Springs (FM) 51.19, 2. Joe Orehek (FM) 51.57, 3. C. J. Davis (RH) 51.61; 500 Free - 1. Ben Fenwick (FM) 4:50.31, 2. Will Fey (FM) 5:27.11, 3. Stratton Byers (FM) 5:36.38; 200 Free Relay - 1. Fort Mill A (Adam Springs, Joe Orehek, Owen Corkery, Ben Fenwick) 1:30.37, 2. Nation Ford (Tanner Debus, Davis Rodriquez, Daniel Martin, Ryan Williams) 1:31.76, 3. Fort Mill B (Andrew Scales, Alex Fenwick, Jake Bohland, Brian Cox) 1:34.27; 100 Back - 1. Owen Corkery (FM) 54.83, 2. Ethan Barkley (N) 56.90, 3. Garrett McCord (C) 58.40; 100 Breast - 1. Ryan Williams (NF) 1:01.49, 2. Tanner Debus (NF) 1:04.19, 3. George Bujoreanu (NF) 1:05.75; 400 Free Relay - 1. Fort Mill A (Adam Springs, Joe Orehek, Owen Corkery, Ben Fenwick) 3:25.00, 2. Fort Mill B (Xander El Hamahmy, Alan Gavilan, Andrew Scales, Tyler Blackwell) 3:37.44, 3. Nation Ford (George Bujoreanu, Lucas Grigat, Carter Barrow, James Martin) 3:48.87.
Comments