South Point Stallions masterful at Region 3-4A meet

The South Pointe Stallions capped off the regular season with wins in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions in the Region 3-4A Swim Meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center Saturday.
The Stallions won both divisions in dominating style. Saturday’s performance followed a regular season that saw South Pointe go through the region without a loss.
“I was very pleased with the way both of our teams performed today,” said South Pointe head coach Adam Rainey, who is in his eighth season. “We have 33 swimmers on our team, and all of them saw action today. We are a young team, but we have improved as the year has gone along. It was a total team win.”
Rainey is looking for a strong showing from his team in Saturday’s state meet in Columbia.
“We had quite a few of our relay teams and individuals qualify for the state meet. I am very pleased with this, and I feel like we will have a good showing at the state meet.”
In the girls’ division, South Pointe won four individual events and two of three relays. Maddie Neil won two individual events for the Stallions, while Sydney Hartzog and Brooke Anguiano each won one. The only other double winner in the girls’ division was Jessie Durflinger of York.
In the boys’ division, the Stallions won six individual events and two of three relays. Michael Ellenburg, Saddoud Maurillo, and Scott McKay each won two individual events for South Pointe. Orion Griffin of York was the only other local individual winner. He won one event.
The York Cougars finished second in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions. Richland Northeast was third in both divisions, while Ridge View was fourth in each division.
GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES
1. South Pointe 121, 2. York 33, 3. Richland Northeast 19, 4. Ridge View 12.
GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Medley Relay - 1. South Pointe A (Brooke Anguiano, Maddie Neil, Grace Barber, Lucy Cassidy) 2:14.57, 2. South Pointe B (Sydney Hartzog, Kiley Page, Claire McAlister, Lacey Smith) 2:28.02, 3. York (Rachel Jones, Jessie Durflinger, Daisy Oldaker, Janna Thompson) 2:39.27; 200 Free - 1. Maddie Neil (SP) 2:22.23, 2. Claire McAlister (SP) 2:35.17, 3. Rachel Jones (Y) 2:54.08; 200 IM - 1. Sydney Hartzog (SP) 2:54.53, 2. Lucy Cassidy (SP) 2:58.03, 3. Liana Thaler (RNE) 3:14.79; 50 Free - 1. Jessie Durflinger (Y) 29.80, 2. Grace Barber (SP) 30.16, 3. Lacey Smith (SP) 32.04; 100 Fly - 1. Brooke Anguiano (SP) 1:20.13, 2. Lucy Cassidy (SP) 1:24.45, 3. Tyler Green (RV) 1:55.50; 100 Free - 1. Jessie Durflinger (Y) 1:07.13, 2. Grace Barber (SP) 1:08.08, 3. Lacey Smith (SP) 1:15.05; 500 Free - 1. Kate Baker (RNE) 5:55.85, 2. Sydney Hartzog (SP) 7:09.40, 3. Claire McAlister (SP) 7:15.05; 200 Free Relay - 1. South Pointe A (Grace Barber, Sydney Hartzog, Claire McAlister, Maddie Neil) 2:01.20, 2. South Pointe B (Brooke Anguiano, Sadie Dibrell, Lacey Smith, Lucy Cassidy) 2:08.06, 3. York (Jessie Durflinger, Daisy Oldaker, Rachel Jones, Janna Thompson) 2:12.98; 100 Back - 1. Kate Baker (RNE) 1:11.43, 2. Mega Perry (RV) 1:12.88, 3. Brooke Anguiano (SP) 1:19.25; 100 Breast - 1. Maddie Neil (SP) 1:22.94, 2. Liana Thaler (RNE) 1:35.34, 3. Kayla Allen (RV) 1:41.44; 400 Free Relay - 1. South Pointe A (Olivia Miller, Carolina Baker, Josie Dibrell, Sadie Dibrell) 5:31.41.
BOYS’ TEAM SCORES
1. South Pointe 110, 2. York 46, 3. Richland Northeast 29, 4. Ridge View 15.
BOYS’ INIDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200 Medley Relay - 1. South Pointe (Scott McKay, Michael Ellenburg, Maurillo Saddoud, Carson Smith) 1:52.36, 2. York (Orion Griffin, Corban Jones, Seth Miller, Gage Sakach) 2:13.36, 3. Richland Northeast (Will Cason, Bryce Wallace, Darius Belton, Aditya Valluri) 2:21.02; 200 Free - 1. Devin Williams (RV) 2:15.45, 2. Orion Griffin (Y) 2:25.67, 3. Pierce Wood (SP) 2:46.00; 200 IM - 1. Scott McKay (SP) 2:41.60, 2. Joseph Williams (RV) 2:56.30, 3. Cooper Hartzog (SP) 3:36.73; 50 Free - 1. Michael Ellenburg (SP) 22.70, 2. Carson Smith (SP) 28.60, 3. Walker Champion (SP) 28.75; 100 Fly - 1. Maurillo Saddoud (SP) 54.62, 2. Seth Miller (Y) 59.62, 3. Devin Williams (RV) 1:07.34; 100 Free - 1. Michael Ellenburg (SP) 50.93, 2. Corban Jones (Y) 1:01.20, 3. Will Cason (RNE) 1:03.04; 500 Free - 1. Orion Griffin (Y) 6:55.54, 2. Pierce Wood (SP) 7:52.12, 3. Parker Christensen (SP) 8:11.65; 200 Free Relay - 1. South Pointe (Maurillo Saddoud, Carson Smith, Scott McKay, Michael Ellenburg) 1:39.28; 2. York (Corban Jones, Zach Hearn, Orion Griffin, Seth Miller) 1:51.85, 3. Richland Northeast (Will Cason, Aditya Valluri, Bryce Wallace, Darius Belton) 1:59.89; 100 Back - 1. Scott McKay (SP) 1:12.52, 2. Will Cason (RNE) 1:15.47, 3. Aditya Valluri (RNE) 1:26.70; 100 Breast - 1. Maurillo Saddoud (SP) 1:02.75, 2. Corban Jones (Y) 1:17.85, 3. Bryce Wallace (RNE) 1:34.40; 400 Free Relay - 1. South Pointe A (Parker Christensen, Jacob Roberts, Dreu Bodiford, Walker Champion) 4:59.14, 2. York (Gage Sakach, Zach Knect, Brandon Shively, Zach Hearn) 5:35.53, 3. South Pointe B (Alexander Atkins, Sam Scott, Cooper Hartzog, Coby Wood) 6:02.93.
