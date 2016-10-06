Nation Ford volleyball rallies, tops Trojans to stay in first

VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 3, Northwestern 1: Nation Ford fell behind 1-0 and came back to beat Northwestern 3-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Thursday night. Nation Ford improved to 6-1 in the region and remained in first place. The loss dropped Northwestern to 2-4 in region play.
Scores: 25-27, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
JV VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford 2, Northwestern 1
LATE RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Indian Land 3, York Prep 0: Indian Land defeated York Prep 3-0 in a non-region match at York Prep Tuesday night. The win improved Indian Land to 9-1 on the year.
Scores: 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
Rock Hill 3, Clover 0: Rock Hill topped Clover 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Wednesday night. The win improved Rock Hill to 4-2 in the region, while the loss dropped Clover to 0-7 in region play.
Scores: 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
JV VOLLEYBALL
Clover 2, Rock Hill 1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
York 4, Richland Northeast 2: York won three singles matches and one doubles match and edged Richland Northeast 4-2 in a Region 3-4A contest Tuesday afternoon at Richland Northeast.
Singles: No. 1 - Grace Harling (RNE) def. Madison Cummings 6-4, 2-6, 6-10; No. 2 - Claire Maddox (RNE) def. Ally Morales 6-3, 4-6, 6-10; No. 3 - Madison Bryant (Y) def. Gracie Boyce 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 - Mackenzie Bailey (Y) def. Tyler Wise 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 - Emma Patterson (Y) def. Kai Iekar 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Doubles: No. 2 - Emalee Smith/Meg McGarity (Y) def. Phoebe Harling/Ashley Dennis 6-1, 6-1.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Northwestern 180, Nation Ford 191, Fort Mill 192: Northwestern won a pair of matches in a Region 4-5A tri-match at Springfield Golf Club in Fort Mill on Wednesday afternoon.
Northwestern’s Kayleigh Reinke fired a 38 to earn medalist honors.
Northwestern - Kayleigh Reinke 38, Leighann Faulkner 40, Gabby Rowsam 50, Faith Novak 52. Nation Ford - Zoe Bowers 41, Felicity Shackleford 49, Amber Bellamy 50, Hannah Beckner 51.
Fort Mill - Lilly Smith 43, Amelia Majcina 46, Alexia Van Zanten 49, Alex Quinn 54.
