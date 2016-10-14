Fort Mill girls finish 2nd in 5A state swimming finals

The Fort Mill girls’ swim team made a mad dash in the last third of the 5A state swim meet, but couldn’t catch the Riverside Warriors, who won both the boys and girls state championships Friday evening.
Fort Mill didn’t come home empty-handed, however, winning four events. Ben Fenwick won twice for the Fort Mill boys, while for the Yellow Jackets girls, Erynn Black and Aubrey Chandler each won an event.
The Fort Mill girls were in fourth late in the meet, but were able to overcome two schools to get second overall. The Fort Mill boys finished fifth overall.
“Every year, I feel like we have a chance,” said Fort Mill coach Cindy Van Buskirk. “My team is young and they did well. I am thrilled with the boys performance.”
Fort Mill brought the most of the local 5A swim teams with 28 competitors – 14 boys and 14 girls. Nation Ford was next with 17 total. Clover had nine and Northwestern brought seven, while Rock Hill brought a couple swimmers as well.
The biggest challenge in Friday’s state meet at the University of South Carolina’s Natatorium came from Riverside, which started the meet by winning the girls 200-yard medley relay. Fort Mill finished third in the event.
The Fort Mill boys got a big win in the 200-yard individual medley with Fenwick winning in 1:53.82. Nation Ford’s Ryan Williams came in second at 1:56.28.
Williams and Fenwick are used to being competitors and teammates as they swim year round together as well.
“We like to compete,” Fenwick said. “It’s nothing new. Going into it, I just wanted to do the best I could.”
Right after the Fenwick win, Chandler won the girls’ 50-yard freestyle in 24.67, edging Rock Hill’s Lanie Jo Knight by less than a second. Chandler, a freshman, said she tries not to think about the fastest event in swimming.
“I try to get in the zone and not think about the competition,” Chandler said. “I just try to clear my mind.”
Fenwick came back about midway through the meet to again give the Jackets a boost, winning the 500-yard freestyle in 4:38.92 for his second state championship of the evening.
The last third of the meet started off with another win from Fort Mill coming in the form of Black winning the girls’ 100-yard backstroke in 56.82 edging Anna Ashley of Clover by about a second and a half.
“I though about pushing the pace from the start,” Black said.
Nation Ford’s best finish came from Williams, who had three top five finishes. Overall, the Falcons finished 10th for the boys and 21st for the girls. The Clover girls finished 11th and their boys team finished 26th. Rock Hill boys and girls each finished 24th and the Northwestern boys finished 17th.
