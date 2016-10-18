Enzo Martinez named first All-USL

Enzo Martinez has been named to the USL All-League first team in his second season with local pro soccer outfit, Charlotte Independence.
Martinez, the former Northwestern Trojan and FC Discoveries standout, bagged nine goals and assisted five more to help the Independence reach the playoffs for the first time in the organization’s brief history. The fifth-year pro avoided injury and really settled in for the Independence in his second year with the club, playing in 28 games with 25 starts.
The USL All-League team was voted on by each team’s management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from each team’s market.
USL All-League first team
GK - Mitch Hildebrandt, FC Cincinnati
DF - Harrison Delbridge, FC Cincinnati; Amer Didic, Swope Park Rangers; Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls II; Hugh Roberts, Richmond Kickers.
MF - Danny Barrera, Sacramento Republic FC; Villyan Bijev, Portland Timbers 2; Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence.
F - Brandon Allen, New York Red Bulls II; Jack McBean, LA Galaxy II; Sean Okoli, FC Cincinnati.
