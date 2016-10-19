High school roundup: Northwestern, Fort Mill girls quality for state golf tourney

GIRLS’ GOLF
Northwestern, Fort Mill qualify for 5A state tournament
Northwestern and Fort Mill qualified for the state 5A girls’ golf tournament with impressive showings at the upper state event Tuesday at Carolina Golf Club in Spartanburg.
The Trojans placed fifth with a team score of 368, while Fort Mill was seventh at 380.
Northwestern was led by Leighann Faulkner, who finished sixth overall with a score of 79. Fort Mill’s top player was Alexia VanZanten, who turned in a round of 91.
Byrnes won the upper state team title with a score of 334. Boiling Springs was second at 336.
Alyssa Campbell of Clover also qualified for the state tournament as an individual. She had a round of 72, which tied her for second place. She was one stroke behind medalist Emily Dunlap of Mauldin.
Nation Ford and Rock Hill also competed in the upper state tournament, but neither qualified for the next round.
Nation Ford’s Zoe Bowers carded an 83 to make the state tournament as an individual. She finished tied for eighth in the individual competition.
Individual Scores
Northwestern - Leighann Faulkner 79, Kayleigh Reinke 88, Faith Novak 97, Gabby Rowsam 104.
Fort Mill - Alexia Van Zanten 91, Lillie Smith 92, Amelia Majcina 93, Alex Quinn 104.
Nation Ford - Zoe Bowers 83, Amber Bellamy 109, Felicity Shackleford 119, Logan James 129.
Rock Hill - Katie Warner 90, Pressley Perry 108, Madison Kirell 134, Annie Kilpa 135.
York qualifies for 4A state golf tournament
York’s girls qualified for the 4A state golf tournament by finishing seventh in the upper state tournament Tuesday at Cliff Valley Country Club in Travelers Rest.
The Cougars had a team score of 386. Daniel won the team title with a total of 322, while Greenville was second at 325.
Sarah Smith led York with a round of 77. That gave her a seventh place tie in the indiviudal competition.
Lancaster’s Bailey Evans and South Pointe’s Jodee Tindall both qualified for the state tournament as individuals. Both had outstanding rounds.
Evans fired a 71, which was good enough for second place. She was one stroke behind medalist Katie Whitfield of Daniel. Tindall carded a 73, which placed her tied for third overall.
Individual Scores
York - Sarah Smith 77, Amiyah Starnes 101, Shae Payne 101, Holley Mitchell 107.
VOLLEYBALL
Indian Land 3, Fairfield Central 0
Indian Land ended the regular season by defeating Fairfield Central 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Fairfield Central.
Indian Land improved to 14-3 overall and 6-2 in region play. The Warriors, who finished second in the region, will be the second seed from the region and will host Chapman when the playoffs begin on Oct.26.
Scores: 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Team leaders - Indian Land: Sophia Hadsall- 10 kills, Emily Alanis - 11 assists.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Indian Land 2, Fairfield Central 0
SWIMMING
The South Pointe Stallions made historical marks for the program last weekend at the AAAA state meet.
Michael Ellenburg and Maurilio Saddoud led the qualifying group of 12 to an overall Top 10 finish in the boys’ division.
Ellenburg placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Both performances set school records.
Saddoud was second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Both set school records.
The two sophomores, both of whom earned All-State honors, will be expected to lead the Stallions again next year.
The 200 free relay team of Ellenburg, Saddoud, Carson Smith and Scott McKay finished fifth overall. The same quartet was eighth in the 200 medley relay.
Maddie Neil, a junior, placed in the top 15 in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
