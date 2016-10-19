Bearcat teams unstoppable in Region 4-5A meet

The Rock Hill Bearcats swept the Region 4-5A Cross Country Meet Wednesday afternoon at Clover High School.
The Rock Hill girls won with Fort Mill finishing second. The Bearcat boys won with Clover coming home second. Rock Hill had all five runners finish in the top 10 in the boys’ division. In the girls’ race, the Bearcats had four runners finish in the top 10.
“I thought both of our teams ran well today,” said Rock Hill coach Dan Johnston. “We were coming off a sweep over the weekend in the York County Meet, and I felt confident we would do well.”
Johnston feels like both of his teams will do well in the state meet.
“There will be some very strong competition,” said Johnston. “I feel like we will give a very good showing. Our future looks good, too, as we return four of the top six boys and five of the top six girls next year.”
Abigail Dawson of Fort Mill was the top finisher in the girls’ division. Dawson, who is a freshman, finished the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:36.7
“I stayed back a little at the beginning,” said Dawson. “I took the lead just before the two-mile mark and stayed there the rest of the way.”
Ben Clark of Clover won the boys’ division in a time of 16:16.2 for 5,000 meters. It was the second year in a row he won the region individual title.
“I went all out from the beginning,” said Clark, who is a senior. “I was second at the halfway point, and I made my move in the final mile to take the lead and stay there.”
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the JV girls’ race, with Nation Ford finishing second. Fort Mill’s Anna Rezepka was the top finisher in a time of 22:30.3. The Yellow Jackets also won the JV boys’ race. Cayden Treadway of Fort Mill was the top runner with a time of 18:50.3.
Girls’ Team Scores
1. Rock Hill 32, 2. Fort Mill 46, 3. Nation Ford 68, 4. Clover 91, 5. Northwestern 129
Top 15 Finishers
1. Abigail Dawson (FM) 19:36.7, 2. Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 19:54.5, 3. Morgan Werner (RH) 20:05.5, 4. Katie Pou (NF) 20:12.7, 5. Jesse Defalco (C) 20:46.6, 6. Abbey Linder (RH) 20:48.2, 7. Anna Hardymon (NF) 21:00.0, 8. Sydney George (FM) 21:11.8, 9. Catie Rithianos (RH) 21:16.6, 10. Olivia Rosener (FM) 21:29.9, 11. Addy Rogers (NF) 21:30.5, 12. Cameron Stuart (RH) 21:40.8, 13. Meagan Allen (FM) 21:48.2, 14. Mia Davis (FM) 21:57.1, 15. Ali Orme (RH) 22:21.3.
Boys’ Team Scores
1. Rock Hill 25, 2. Clover 62, 3. Fort Mill 68, 4. Nation Ford 84, 5. Northwestern 97
Top 15 Finishers
1. Ben Clark (C) 16:16.2, 2. Joey Teachout (RH) 16:29.2, 3. John Charbonnet (RH) 16:33.5, 4. Will White (C) 16:42.3, 5. Johnathan White (RH) 16:45.1, 6. Nicholas Kilbarger (FM) 17:12.2, 7. Isaiah Barnes (RH) 17:37.3, 8. Joe Goldstein (RH) 17:37.7, 9. Assante Pettus (N) 17:37.8, 10. Anthony Frattaroli (NF) 17:49.6, 11. Thomas Windell (NF) 17:56.3, 12. Ryan Woods (NF) 18:01.5, 13. Harrison McLeland (FM) 18:02.4, 14. Ethan Smith (FM) 18:07.5, 15. James Westergaard (C) 18:10.9.
