High school roundup: Northwestern girls 12th, York girls 10th in state golf

GIRLS’ GOLF
Northwestern 12th in 5A state tournament
The Northwestern Trojans finished 12th in the two-day Class 5A State Golf Tournament at The Members Club at Wildewood.
Northwestern’s girls compiled a team score of 808 over 36 holes of play. The Trojans shot 396 the first day and 412 in the second round Tuesday.
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets also competed in the event, finishing 16th overall with a team score of 846.
Lexington won the state title with a team score of 645. White Knoll was second at 683.
Clover’s Alyssa Campbell tied for sixth in the individual competition. She carded a two-day score of 159, with a 76 the first day and an 83 in the second round.
Kayleigh Reinke of Northwestern was 18th in the individual competition. She had a 173 (81-92) for a 36-hole score.
Nation Ford’s Zoe Bowers turned in a 186 (96-90) for two rounds and was tied for 33rd overall.
Jensen Castle of White Knoll won the individual title with a two-day score of 152.
Individual Scores
Northwestern - Kayleigh Reinke 173 (81-92), Faith Novak 215 (111-104), Gabby Rowsam 227 (109-118), Avery Kesler 115, Blair Johnson 132.
Fort Mill - Lillie Smith 194 (99-95), Alexia VanZanten 208 (107-101), Alex Quinn 228 (112-116), Ashley Babinchak 238 (119-119).
York 10th in 4A state tournament
The York Cougars finished 10th in the two-day Class 4A State Golf Tournament at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.
The Cougar girls had a two-day total of 754, shooting a 372 in the opening round and a 382 on the second day.
St. James won the tournament with a total score of 630. Greenville was second at 668.
Jodee Tindal of South Pointe finished second in the individual competition. She carded a 74 in the opening round and turned in a 75 the second day for a 149 total.
Baylee Evans of Lancaster tied for fourth in the individual competition, with rounds of 74 and 77 for a 36-hole score of 151.
Smith Knaffle of St. James won the individual title with a score of 138. She had two rounds of 69.
York was led by Sarah Smith, who finished tied for 10th place. She had rounds of 78 and 80.
Individual Scores
York - Sarah Smith 158 (78-80), Amiyah Starnes 177 (89-88), Shae Payne 192 (92-100), Liza Tolson 127 (113-114).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Nine local teams headed to playoffs
The first round of the girls’ tennis playoffs begin Wednesday with nine local teams seeing action.
In Class 5A, Rock Hill, the Region 4 champion, play at home against Brynes. Fort Mill will host Dorman.
Clover goes on the road to play Boiling Springs, while Northwestern travels to Spartanburg.
In Class 4A, South Pointe, the top team from Region 3, will host Wren. York travels to Greenville, while Lancaster is on the road at Daniel.
In Class 3A, Indian Land, the Region 4 winner, plays at home against Chapman, while Chester goes on the road to face Mid-Carolina.
VOLLEYBALL
Eight local teams headed to playoffs
The first round of volleyball playoffs begin Wednesday and continue Thursday with eight local teams seeing action.
Class 3A action on Wednesday finds Indian Land, the Region 4 runner-up, at home to take on Chapman. In Class A, Lewisville, the second seed in the Upper State, will host High Pointe Academy from Spartanburg.
Play in Class 5A and Class 4A begins on Thursday.
In Class 5A, Nation Ford, the Region 4 champion, will host Boiling Springs. Rock Hill, the Region 4 runner-up, will be at home to take on Gaffney. Fort Mill is on the road against Byrnes, and Northwestern travels to Dorman.
In Class 4A, York, the second seed from Region 3, will play at home against Greenville. South Pointe travels to Pickens in the opening round of play.
- Compiled by Sam Copeland
Comments