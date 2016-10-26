High school roundup: South Pointe girls advance in 4A tennis playoffs

Girls’ Tennis
South Pointe 4, Wren 3: The South Pointe Stallions, the top seed from Region 3, opened the Class 4A girls’ tennis playoffs Wednesday afternoon with a 4-3 win over Wren at South Pointe.
South Pointe was dominant in the singles matches, winning four of five.
The Stallions move to the second round on Monday, where they will host the winner of the match between South Aiken and Eastside.
Singles
No. 1 - Ashlyn Little (W) def. Elle Gilleland 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 - Josie Dibrell (SP) def. Cali Morella 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 - Anna Carter (SP) def. Katherine Rumminger 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 - Sadie Dibrell (SP) def. Kelly Hazzard 2-6, 6-1, 10-7; No. 5 - Isabella Dunn (SP) def. Mckenzie Gordon 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 - Ashlyn Little/Cali Morella (W) def. Elle Gilleland/Josie Dibrell 8-5; No. 2 - Lauren Merritt/Brook Oliver (W) def. Darcy Roberts/Maggie Pack 6-3, 6-1.
Rock Hill 6, Byrnes 0: The Rock Hill Bearcats, the No. 1 seed from Region 5, won every match and toppled Byrnes 6-0 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon.
Rock Hill advances to the second round of play on Monday against the winner of J. L. Mann and Laurens.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
