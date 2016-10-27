Nation Ford volleyball sweeps Boiling Springs in 5A playoffs opener

A three-set sweep of the Boiling Springs Bulldogs propelled the Nation Ford Falcons into the second round of the 5A state volleyball playoffs Thursday night as they won 25-13, 25-22, 25-22.
“They are strong on defense,” said Falcons coach Carrie Christian. “We played tough. We played disciplined.”
In the opening set, Nation Ford and Boiling Springs, seeded fourth, started trading points. The Falcons jumped out to a small 7-2 lead early on after going down 2-0 to start. The seven-point run by Nation Ford led the Bulldogs into a time out.
The Falcons were able to get good passes in the opening set to create the shots they wanted. Nation Ford held on to control of the set, despite Boiling Springs getting points in intermediate spurts. Nation Ford’s aggression at the net led them to push their lead to 16-6 in their favor.
After a commanding win in the opening set, the Falcons again let Boiling Springs jump out to an early lead in the second set. The Bulldogs started the second set playing a lot better and didn’t allow for a Falcons run early on. Nation Ford stayed close with Boiling Springs, but it was the Bulldogs who had a tight grip on things early in the second set to go up 10-5. That grip slipped when Nation Ford scored five straight to tie the game at 10-10 before a Bulldogs time out. The Falcons again used momentum and went on a five point run to take the lead at 19-17 before going on to win.
The third set was the closest between the two teams as Boiling Springs again started fast, but Nation Ford consistently played catch-up with the Bulldogs. Neither team was able to make a run as the Falcons kept letting Boiling Springs make mistakes to stay with them. Tied at 15-15, Nation Ford started their first run of the set and went up 17-15 before a Bulldogs time out. Although a small run, it was enough to give them the push they needed to get some breathing room and eventually win the set and the match.
Turning point
With the second set tied at 19-19, Nation Ford was able to push through some points and battle an aggressive Bulldogs squad to pull out a 25-22 win. The win gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the third set as they had to battle back from being down several times against Boiling Springs in the set.
Critical
Nation Ford put together long runs of several points throughout the match allowing them to firmly establish control and pull away from Boiling Springs. In the opening set, the Falcons rattled off nine straight points at one instance and in the second set, Nation Ford scored five straight to claw its way back into the game and tie it at 10-10 before going on to win.
Star contributions
Nation Ford senior Quin Sutphin got the 1,000th kill of her career in the match against the Bulldogs.
On deck
Nation Ford will play host to JL Mann on Tuesday after the Patriots’ first round win.
Records
Nation Ford 21-19-1, Boiling Springs 22-16-1
