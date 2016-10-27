Nation Ford volleyball sweeps Boiling Springs in 5A playoffs opener

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming Pause

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?

2:37 What's in your cup, Fort Mill?

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee"