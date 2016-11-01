High school roundup: Nation Ford reaches 3rd round of 5A volleyball playoffs

Volleyball
Nation Ford 3, J.L. Mann 0: The Nation Ford Falcons blanked the J.L. Mann Patriots in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Nation Ford.
The victory sends the Falcons to the third round on Thursday at Dorman, which defeated Mauldin 3-0 in the second round.
Scores: 25-15, 25-21, 26-16
T.L. Hanna 3, Rock Hill 0: The T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats in the second round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night in Anderson.
The loss eliminates Rock Hill, which finished second in the region during the regular season.
Scores: 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Aiken 3, York 0: The Aiken Hornets toppled the York Cougars in the second round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at Aiken.
The loss eliminated York, which was the region runner-up during the regular season.
Scores: 25-8, 25-15, 25-15
Lewisville 3, Wagener-Salley 1: The Lewisville Lions defeated the Wagener-Salley War Eagles in the second round of the Class A playoffs Monday night in Wagener.
Lewisville won the opening set 25-10 and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-20 win in the second set. Wagener-Salley bounced back for a 25-23 win, before the Lions took the next set 25-12 to claim the victory.
The win puts the Lions in the third round on Wednesday. They travel to Due West to take on the Dixie Hornets at 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Rock Hill hosts Spartanburg in third round: The Rock Hill Bearcats will host the Spartanburg Vikings in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The match features a pair of region champions who have dominated in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Rock Hill owns 6-0 wins over Byrnes and J.L. Mann. Spartanburg toppled Northwestern and Riverside in the first two rounds by 6-0 scores.
