Rock Hill girls’ tennis making history either way on Monday

The Rock Hill Bearcats girls’ tennis team will make history Monday afternoon.
The Bearcats take on the T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets in the Upper State Class 5A championship match at Rock Hill High School at 5 p.m. Monday.
It is the first time in the school’s history that the girls’ tennis team has reached the Upper State finals. They were one step short of that goal last year. Fourth-year head coach Scott Neely has seen his team make tremendous progress every year since he took over the program.
“When I got here, we were making the playoffs, but each year our team gets stronger, and we add more depth,” he said. “We have really grown over the years, and the work ethic has been outstanding. Now, we are advancing in the playoffs.”
Neely, who played high school tennis for four years at Northwestern High School, feels that he’s been blessed during his time at Rock Hill High with some exceptionally talented players, who have a strong work ethic.
“These young ladies really work at the game,” he said. “They want to get better, and their efforts at practice really indicate that.”
Robin Alston, a freshman, played the No. 1 spot all year in her second season with the Bearcats.
“She has really been valuable to us,” said Neely. “She plays tennis all the time, and she has really improved since last year.”
Anna Sharp, a junior, has played at the number two singles slot. She is in her fifth year on the varsity, and was the Region Player of the Year as an eighth-grader and freshman, before moving to No. 2 singles when Alston arrived.
“That shows you what type of player Anna (Sharp) is”, said Neely. “She is all about being a team player. She plays hard every time out, and she does not lose very often.”
Alston, the middle of three sisters on the team, does not lose very much either. Her older sister is Shakendra Alston, a junior who plays at number three singles. She is in her second year on the team.
“Anna and Shakendra serve as our co-captains,” said Neely. “Both of them have been good leaders, and both lead by example.”
DeAlva Alton, the youngest of the three sisters, is an eighth-grader in her second year on the team. She plays at the number four singles spot.
“Like her other two sisters, she works hard at her game to get better,” said Neely. “I can’t say enough about them.”
Lillian Vyas plays fifth singles for the Bearcats. Neely said she has shown tremendous improvement in her third year on the team.
“She is just a ninth-grader, but she has played well for us all season,” said Neely. “She has made us stronger in the five spot, and when you are good that far down, it is hard for a team to beat you.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Sydney McCraw and Gabby Loflin has also done well for Rock Hill.
“Sydney played last year, and when we added Gabby this season, our doubles team got stronger,” said Neely. “These players complement each other, and that doubles team is more consistent than a year ago. That has helped us.”
Although they have not seen much action this season, the No. 1 doubles team of Robin Alston and Sharp is extremely tough, Neely said.
T.L. Hanna will be a formidable opponent on Monday.
“We know we will face a tough opponent on Monday,” said Neely. “Hanna is a region champion, and they have played well in the playoffs.”
Neely said his team has continued to mature this season, and they are ready for the challenge.
“The win over Spartanburg (4-2 on Wednesday) gave us some much-needed confidence,” he said. “They saw how close we were last year, and this year they can see the big picture and the finish line.”
Neely expects his team to be nervous when they take the court on Monday.
“Yes, they will be nervous because of the task in front of them. However, that nervousness will be tempered a little bit with the confidence they have gained as the season has progressed.”
The Bearcats will take a 17-0 record into the match.
“I cannot see myself taking any credit for what we have done,” said Neely. “I am blessed with some outstanding young players, who are team-oriented, work hard, and believe in each other.”
Comments