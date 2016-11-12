Rock Hill girls win 5A tennis state title

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes 4-2 to win the Class 5A girls’ tennis state championship Saturday at the Cayce Tennis Center.
The title was the first in school history for the girls’ tennis team, and the win capped off a 19-0 record for Scott Neely’s team.
“This was another great team win,” said Rock Hill’s fourth-year coach. “I am truly blessed to be part of this. Our team is composed of tremendous players, and they never quit.”
Rock Hill got started when Lillian Vyas claimed a straight-sets win over Jenna Bradfute in the No. 5 singles match. The ‘Cats jumped in front 2-0 a few minutes later when co-captain Anna Sharp toppled Alison Walsh 10-3 in the tie-breaker to claim the No. 2 singles.
Rock Hill made it 3-0 as co-captain Shakendra Alston defeated Morgan Campenella in straight sets to win No. 3 singles.
Dutch Fork cut the deficit to 3-1 and stayed in the match when doubles team Celine Robinson and Rachel Brannigan beat Sydney McCraw and Gabby Loflin in straight sets.
Rock Hill wrapped up the title in the No. 4 singles spot. Eighth-grader DeAlva Alston edged Megan Barkley 10-7 in the tie-breaker to give the Bearcats a 4-1 lead.
We had to believe in what we were doing, and we had to improve. As the season progressed, I could see the improvement and the confidence level building in each player.
Rock Hill girls’ tennis coach Scott Neely
Dutch Fork’s win over Rock Hill’s Robin Alston in the No. 1 position was inconsequential.
“I knew it was going to be tough. Three of six had to go to the tie-breaker,” said Neely. “Our players knew it would be a tough match.”
Neely praised everyone of his players for the effort they gave all season, but especially in the playoffs.
“We did not know how good all of the other teams were until we reached the playoffs,” said Neely. “We needed every one on our team in every match in the playoffs.”
Rock Hill won its first two playoff rounds by scores of 6-0 over Byrnes and J. L. Mann. The final three wins were by identical scores of 4-2.
“We had different players step up for us in the final three rounds,” said Neely. “If we lost one that we had won in the previous round, someone would step up and give us a win.”
The success in the playoffs seemed to give the ‘Cats more confidence.
“They could see the finish line,” said Neely. “They saw what they did last season, and realized they could do it this year.”
Neely only loses one player from this year’s outstanding team, but he did not want to talk about the future.
“Right now, all I want to do is savor the moment for this team,” he said. “This team improved as the year went along. We stressed all year about being a team. You need four points to win a match, and it does not matter what part of the team delivers those points.”
Singles
No. 1 - Sam Calais (DF) def. Robin Alston 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; No. 2 - Anna Sharp (RH) def. Alison Walsh 6-2, 0-6, 10-3; No. 3 - Shakendra Alston (RH) def. Morgan Campanella 6-2, 7-5; No. 4 - DeAlva Alston (RH) def. Megan Barkely 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 10-7; No. 5 - Lillian Vyas (RH) def. Jenna Bradfute 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 2 - Celine Robinson/Rachel Brannigan (DF) def. Sydney McCraw/Gabby Loflin 7-5, 7-6 (7-0).
